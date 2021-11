Elon Musk took to Twitter to ask a very important question: should he sell $25 billion USD worth of. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO set up a Twitter poll asking his followers if they support his move to sell a percentage of his Tesla stock. “Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock,” Musk wrote, adding that he “will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes.” He continued, “Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock.”

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO