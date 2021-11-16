ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another big DeMar DeRozan game helps the Bulls pull off a Los Angeles sweep

By Larry Hawley
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES – There’s no reason that he shouldn’t feel right at home when he’s playing at the Staples Center.

He grew up in Compton, California and played in college basketball at USC and has played in his hometown of Los Angeles many times as he enters his 13th season in the NBA. While Monday night was the first time he’s done so with the Bulls, DeMar DeRozan looked as comfortable as ever playing at the Staples Center.

In a second-straight strong performance in as many nights, DeRozan scored a game-high 38 points as the Bulls ran away from the Lakers in a 121-103 victory that completes a Los Angeles sweep. The forward also had 35 points in a 100-90 win over the Clippers on Sunday night at the Staples Center.

He went 15-of-23 from the field in 35 minutes, also adding six assists and three rebounds to his homecoming effort on Monday. DeRozan was far from the only Bulls’ player to have a strong night while also having some Los Angeles connections.

Former Laker Lonzo Ball, who grew up in Chino Hills, California then played for UCLA, scored 27 points including seven three-pointers while dishing out a team-high eight assists. Former Bruins standout Zach LaVine had 26 points on the evening as well while former Laker Alex Caruso started and had six rebounds with five assists.

“Every night you’ve got to find some type of extra motivation, and we’ve got a couple guys who’ve played here, from here, so just having that extra juice and energy to go out there and compete, it’s always beneficial,” said DeRozan.

The forward did most of his damage in the second and third quarters when he scored 27 of his game-high 38 points. The third is when the Bulls pulled away from the Lakers with a 37-25 quarter to turn the game into a rout as they improved to 2-1 on their five-game road trip against Western Conference teams.

But of all these contests, its safe to say the one in Los Angeles carried just a little bit more weight for some members of the team.

newyorkcitynews.net

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls halt Nets' winning streak

DeMar DeRozan scored seven of his 28 points in a decisive run early in the fourth quarter as the Chicago Bulls pulled away for a 118-95 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. DeRozan hit 10 of 20 shots and scored at least 25 points for the fifth...
NBA
FanSided

DeMar DeRozan is leading the Bulls offense: Breaking down the tape

After over a decade, the question of whether Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan is “good” has been a hotly debated topic. “Good,” in this case, being a shorthand for a skillset that fits on a winning basketball team. On the surface, this is a silly notion. Before joining the Bulls,...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

How DeMar DeRozan Is Thriving With Bulls To Begin Season

The Chicago Bulls came into the 2021-22 NBA season expecting to make a jump up in the standings. After the moves, they made at the trade deadline and in free agency, the organization had confidence they would get back into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. Thus far, they have been correct.
NBA
FanSided

How DeMar DeRozan has returned to All-Star form with the Chicago Bulls

If rosters for the NBA All-Star game were announced today, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan should be included. In 1985, New York Knicks forward Bernard King was named an NBA All-Star for the second consecutive season. He would go on to finish the season with a league-leading 32.9 points per game.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Freddie Gibbs Given DeMar DeRozan's Game-Worn Jersey After Chicago Bulls' Big Win

The Chicago Bulls have been on fire during this first stretch of the 2021-2022 NBA Season, and much of that can be attributed to the contributions of new Bulls players Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan. With their help, the Zach LaVine-led team has improved drastically, improving their record over the first ten games from last year's 4-6 to 7-3. It's clearly a great time to be a Bulls fans, and some of Chicago's biggest supporters were in attendance at the team's recent statement win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

DeMar DeRozan Reacts To Being Called "Washed," After 38-Point Game

DeMar DeRozan was thinking about going to the Lakers in the offseason, although, in the end, he went to the Chicago Bulls where he now plays with the likes of Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball. The Bulls are finally good again and there is a real belief that this team is going to go far in the playoffs. Despite this, some fans have labeled DeRozan as "washed," which couldn't be further from the truth. At 32 years old, DeRozan is still very effective, and last night, he proved that with a 38-point performance against the Lakers.
NBA
Yardbarker

The overdue recognition for DeMar DeRozan

There is no vast narrative conspiracy against DeMar DeRozan, but you could be forgiven for thinking that there is one. A victim of unfortunate mythological convergences, the Chicago Bulls’ new 32-year-old wingman has long been one of the league’s most underappreciated players, primarily for reasons beyond his control. Now that he is a key player in a big-market franchise’s return to relevance, DeRozan’s reputation is experiencing a well-deserved renovation, and that’s been wonderful to behold. However, we would be remiss not to note how it got to a point where so thorough an adjustment in perception became so needed.
NBA
WGN News

WGN News

