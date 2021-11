Mac Jones’ first NFL game with three touchdown passes helped the Patriots rout the Cleveland Browns 45-7 on Sunday. Coming after a week in which he was accused by an opponent of being a dirty player and contended with questions about hitting the rookie wall, Jones completed 19-of-23 passes for 198 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Jones’ passing-efficiency rating of 142.1 was the best of his 10 games since New England picked him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

