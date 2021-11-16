ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snapchat Reaches Licensing Deal With Sony Music

 6 days ago

Snap has announced a licensing deal with Sony Music, giving its social media platform Snapchat access to the label's entire catalog. The deal now gives the company agreements with all of the major industry labels.

