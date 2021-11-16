Texarkana Museums System to Host Movie Night

Texarkana m

Texarkana, Texas – On November 18, 2021, the Texarkana Museums System will be hosting a movie night at the 1923 Banana Club on 223 Front St, Texarkana, AR 71854. We will be showing “The Sting” and dinner is included. Chappos will be catering the event. Tickets will be $40 per person, which includes a membership to the Texarkana Museums System. The movie will start at 6 pm. Advance registration is preferred so we can have a headcount ahead of time. To buy tickets, call 903-793-4831 or visit our website at TexarkanaMuseums.org and click on the event tab at the top of the page. That will take you to the correct place to purchase tickets.

