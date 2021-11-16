ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

This is Pleasing: Harry Styles sets out to ‘dispel the myth of a binary existence’

By Karen Dacre
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hxybz_0cyMS9fR00
‘Illuminating’ … Harry Styles poses for the cover of the Dazed winter 2021 edition.

With Lady Gaga, Pharell Williams, and Selena Gomez all in on the act, the marker of success in 2021 is not a star on Hollywood Boulevard, it’s the launch of a beauty line. Trust Harry Styles to blow the rest out of the water.

Yesterday, the boyband star turned cultural and style juggernaut announced the launch of Pleasing – described as a “life brand”. Styles’s first business venture includes a range of nail polishes, an illuminating primer serum, and a dual-purpose eye and lip oil.

With the tagline “Find your pleasing”, the mission of this venture is to “bring joyful experiences and products that excite the senses and blur the boundaries”. Styles announced that he hoped to “dispel the myth of a binary existence”.

Pleasing is at odds with outmoded beauty industry ideas about masking and concealment. Instead, “illuminating” and “highlighting” are the buzz words for Styles. There is a sense that this brand is about celebrating what is already there and encouraging customers to be themselves.

Undoubtedly, the idea of this beauty line is to serve as an extension of Styles’s unique and much-revered aesthetic. His signature look spans everything from floral suits to feather boas and is the result of a long-running collaboration with British stylist Harry Lambert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rxmzh_0cyMS9fR00
Harry Styles in the Dazed winter 2021 edition. Photograph: Rafael Pavarotti/Dazed

The new venture, which came as a pleasant surprise to fans, sent social media into overdrive when it was announced, along with an interview and cover shoot with Dazed. A shot of Styles by photographer Rafael Pavarotti, styled by editor-in-chief Ib Kamara, features on the front of the December issue. The image, which shows the singer straddling a vintage motorcycle while wearing lilac flares and singlet vest (slashed to reveal his torso) attracted more than 5m likes on Instagram in 24 hours.

Stylers (as Styles’s fans are affectionately known) will have to wait until 29 November to get their hands on the collection but can pre-order now. Prices start at £16 for Pearly Tops, a clear nail polish to give a “barely there” effect or painted over other colours, and £50 for the Perfect Polish Set, which comes with alphabet stickers.

While skincare also features in the collection – the Pearlescent Illuminating Serum and the Pleasing Pen will also be available – nails are an evident focus for Styles, whose playful use of polish has become something of a style calling card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DA2lU_0cyMS9fR00
The Perfect Polish Set from Pleasing.com

“It’s starting with nail polish because that was kind of the birth of what it was for,” Styles tells Dazed. “Me seeing a colour on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, ‘Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.’”

Pleasing is Styles’s version of sourdough. He credits the pandemic for its inception. “It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish,” he says. “I really think that the essence of Pleasing is finding those little moments of joy and showing them to people.”

If Styles plans to leap from musician to mogul, Pleasing is an excellent place to start. However, he is adamant that his venture is more than a celebrity endorsement. “I don’t think that putting someone’s face on something sells a bad product,” Styles says in the interview.

Undoubtedly, there is serious value in beauty now. In July, the global beauty industry was valued at $511bn, with celebrity brands taking an increasingly significant share of the market. Fenty Beauty, the product line Rihanna launched in 2017, is now worth $2.8bn. Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs is reported to be the third most successful celebrity beauty line in the world.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Record-breaking amounts of meth and fentanyl seized in San Diego

A trucker was arrested after trying to smuggle record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl from Mexico into the US, federal prosecutors said on Monday. More than 17,500 pounds (7,930 kg) of meth and 389 pounds (176 kg) of fentanyl were discovered last Thursday, hidden inside a tractor-trailer at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

William Tyrrell: police find piece of fabric near creek bed

Police have continued their search on the New South Wales mid-north coast where William Tyrrell disappeared seven years ago, despite bad weather conditions. For almost a week, a team of officers have combed through three locations near the home of Tyrrell’s foster grandmother in the small town of Kendall where he was last seen in September 2014.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Rihanna
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Harry Lambert
Esquire

Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Lady Gaga Went Appropriately Gucci for the House of Gucci Premiere

The stars delivered some very solid (and very Gucci) looks on the red carpet at the London premiere of House of Gucci, the Ridley Scott-directed, high-stakes fashion film that takes a deep dive into the history of, well, the house of Gucci. Gracing the red carpet at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square were Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, and more—all of whom dressed in fits that didn’t disappoint.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Yardbarker

Harry Styles reveals gender-neutral beauty brand Pleasing

"It’s starting with nail polish, because that was kind of the birth of what it was for," Styles told writer Lynette Nylander. "Me seeing a color on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, ‘Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.’ It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish."
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Lady Gaga's Super-High Slit Wasn't the Only Surprise in Her Latest Red Carpet Look

There isn't a red carpet that can't use a dose of Lady Gaga. And now that she's out promoting House of Gucci, fans are being treated to high-watt fashion moments leading up to the film's U.S. premiere later this month, including a show-stopping purple gown with a super-high slit and — to the delight of photographers and Little Monsters everywhere — a long light-as-air cape that she dramatically tossed into the air behind her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Byrdie

PSA: You Can Now Shop Harry Styles's Pearl-Inspired Beauty Brand "Pleasing"

Celebrity-owned beauty brands continue to be on a steady rise, and we're still here for it. We don't know about you, but each time we learn about a new launch, we're excited to see how our favorite public figures execute their beauty vision. And the latest star-backed brand launch has us on a watermelon sugar high. Harry Styles is the most recent musician to put his bid in to shake up the beauty industry with highly-inclusive must-haves.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Beauty#Pleasing#Beauty Brands#Celebrity Endorsement#Polishes#British
wmagazine.com

What We Know About Harry Styles’ Beauty Brand, Pleasing

Move over Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez...Kim Kardashian...Rihanna...Jennifer Lopez...Alicia Keys...every other celebrity touting their own makeup line these days, because Harry Styles is stepping into the beauty game and he’s starting with a product he knows very well—nail polish. After months of speculation and rumors, Styles confirmed on Monday that his brand, Pleasing, is available now for preorder and officially drops on November 29th. The first launch includes nail polish, a two-in-one eye and lip serum pen, and a face illuminating serum, though according to Styles, more is coming.
MAKEUP
Highsnobiety

The Internet Already Has Hot Takes on Harry Styles' Pleasing

In case you somehow missed the news: the former One Direction frontman officially unveiled his very own cosmetics imprint, rumors of which began circulating earlier this year after fans uncovered a trademark for "Pleased As Holdings Limited," filed by Styles and his assistant, Emma Spring. The line launched for pre-order...
MAKEUP
Page Six

Harry Styles’ beauty line Pleasing is now available to shop

Harry Styles fans will be very pleased with his new business venture. The “Golden” singer, 27, finally confirmed that he has a beauty brand, called Pleasing, that’s available now to order. The brand’s website went live with products on Monday morning, including a set of four nail polishes and two...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Harry Styles Introduces ‘Pleasing,’ His Shapeshifting Beauty Brand

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles is the latest celebrity to go big on beauty. Styles has unveiled his beauty brand, called Pleasing. The range includes nail polish, eye and lip products and a facial serum, which doubles as a makeup primer. Prices range from $20 to $65 and will launch on Nov. 29, although the products will be available for pre-order on Monday.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series “Starting the brand with beauty felt exciting because creating great products is a unique...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
energy941.com

Harry Styles Helped A Fan Come Out During His Gig

At his Milkaukee concert, Harry Styles helped one of his fans come out to her mom. During the show, a fan named Mckinney McConnel was holding a sign that said, “My mum is in section 201. Help me come out.”. Harry went over to the fan and asked if they...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Billy Porter Goes Bold in Blue While Wearing a Blue Suit, Matching Umbrella Hat and Black Platform Heels for AMAs

Billy Porter packed a bold punch with his vibrant America Music Awards attire. The “Pose” actor attended the star-studded awards show last night in Los Angeles, where he made a sleek but daring statement. For the ensemble, Porter sported a blue suit that featured loose but still structured tailoring. The jacket incorporated a slit cutout on the chest that added a little skin to mix while also having three distinct silver buttons placed around the piece. He accessorized the look with a matching umbrella hat, which brought the drama, and a host of different metallic rings. For the shoes, Porter donned a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vegetarian Times

Pleasing – the New, Vegan Harry Styles Nail Polish and Skincare Line – Lives Up to Its Name

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. We’re awash in new skincare and beauty lines backed by celebrities lately – and many of them are tapping into consumer demand for cruelty-free and vegan formulations and commitments to environmentally-sustainable practices. And yet, even in a crowded field, Pleasing, a new Harry Styles nail polish and skincare line, stands out. Much like its fashion icon founder, the brand is chic, gender-inclusive, and just looks so dang pretty.
SKIN CARE
NYLON

Harry Styles is Launching A New Boundary-Blurring Beauty Line, Pleasing

Harry Styles is the latest star to enter the celebrity to beauty entrepreneur pipeline and we couldn’t be happier about it. The beauty icon in his own right, is launching his new beauty brand, Pleasing, today with the first product drops now available for pre-order. Long praised for wearing skirts, dresses (most recently appearing on as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz for Halloween), and nail art, it’s little surprise that Pleasing features envy-inducing nail polish shades—but the brand is also entering the skincare game.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

I Think I’m Going To Faint Over Harry Styles’ Pleasing Beauty Brand Launch

You know him as a former boyband member, current rockstar, actor, fashion icon, and heartthrob, but what about as a beauty mogul? After fans sherlocked out the possibility of a perfume line back in May 2021, Harry Styles has finally launched his beauty brand. Named Pleasing, you’ll soon be dancing to “Watermelon Sugar” in Styles-approved products, better known as: the dream come true.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mix 103.9

Harry Styles Launches Vegan Beauty Line Including Nail Polish, Called “Pleasing”

Beloved pop icon Harry Styles just released his first beauty brand that features everything from nail polish to skincare products. Everything in the vegetarian star’s new beauty line will be certified vegan and cruelty-free. The new brand, called Pleasing, will enter a rapidly growing vegan and cruelty-free beauty market that already includes Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and others.
BEAUTY & FASHION
arcamax.com

Harry Styles: Movies are where I feel most out of my comfort zone

Harry Styles feels "most out of my comfort zone" acting in movies. The former One Direction boy band member landed his big-screen debut in Christopher Nolan's 2017 war epic 'Dunkirk', and his since gone on to land roles in psychological thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' and the romantic-drama 'My Policeman', while he has a cameo in Marvel's 'Eternals'.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy