Alabama State

First coffee, now this? Alabama city makes another worst-in-the-country list

AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A couple of weeks ago, we looked at a list that showed Montgomery as one of the worst places in the country for coffee lovers. Now Alabama’s Capital City has landed on another worst-in-the-country list. Rent.com ranked...

www.al.com

AL.com

Statistically speaking: Reason for concern for Auburn’s secondary entering Iron Bowl

There should be cause for concern in Auburn’s secondary heading into the team’s regular-season finale against rival Alabama this weekend. Auburn’s pass defense again surrendered a career game to an opposing quarterback in Week 12, this time to South Carolina’s Jason Brown -- a third-stringer and former FCS transfer. Brown was efficient in the Gamecocks’ 21-17 upset of the Tigers, completing 10-of-15 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns while posting a passer rating of 207.26. He’s the latest opposing quarterback to enjoy an efficient and effective -- if not career-best -- performance against Auburn’s defense this season, joining the likes of Penn State’s Sean Clifford (28-of-32 for 280 yards and two touchdowns), Akron backup D.J. Irons (13-of-13 for 100 yards and a touchdown), Georgia’s Stetson Bennett (14-of-21 for 230 yards and two touchdowns) and (Mississippi State’s Will Rogers (44-of-56 for 415 yards and six touchdowns).
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Thanksgiving travel 2021: 53.4 million expected to travel; top 9 destinations

You will want to plan ahead if you’re traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday. AAA predicts 53.4 million people will travel this week, up 13% from 2020′s COVID-19 holiday. Those numbers bring travel volumes within 5% of pre-pandemic levels of 2019, with air travel in particuarly almost completely recovering from its fall during the pandemic, increasing 80% over last year.
TRAVEL
AL.com

Rain possible in Alabama for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Day will be on the rainy side for parts of Alabama, according to forecasters. But also it looks like there will be no severe weather on the menu. The National Weather Service will be tracking a cold front that is expected to reach the state on Thursday. That front...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

$12,000 in bonuses possible for Alabama child care workers

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama’s Department of Human Resources announced bonus payments for childcare workers Monday that could amount to up to $1500 quarterly for full-time employees. The pandemic has upended the already struggling child care industry,...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Freeze warning for part of Alabama tonight

Time to bring in the plants again. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a freeze warning all of central Alabama in anticipation of temperatures falling as low as 28 degrees overnight. The freeze warning will go into effect at 9 p.m. today and last until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
ALABAMA STATE
