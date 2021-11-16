First coffee, now this? Alabama city makes another worst-in-the-country list

There should be cause for concern in Auburn’s secondary heading into the team’s regular-season finale against rival Alabama this weekend. Auburn’s pass defense again surrendered a career game to an opposing quarterback in Week 12, this time to South Carolina’s Jason Brown -- a third-stringer and former FCS transfer. Brown was efficient in the Gamecocks’ 21-17 upset of the Tigers, completing 10-of-15 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns while posting a passer rating of 207.26. He’s the latest opposing quarterback to enjoy an efficient and effective -- if not career-best -- performance against Auburn’s defense this season, joining the likes of Penn State’s Sean Clifford (28-of-32 for 280 yards and two touchdowns), Akron backup D.J. Irons (13-of-13 for 100 yards and a touchdown), Georgia’s Stetson Bennett (14-of-21 for 230 yards and two touchdowns) and (Mississippi State’s Will Rogers (44-of-56 for 415 yards and six touchdowns).

AUBURN, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO