This column is called "the BEST new Blu-ray releases," but I feel a little awkward using that title this week. Because, dear reader, this week's offerings are a little hit or miss, and more miss than hit. But I have a duty to bring you these Blu-ray reviews, and I don't want to let down the two or three people who actually read this column. Besides, just because I'm not a fan of something doesn't mean you should completely avoid it. As always, I encourage you to draw your own conclusions. I am merely here as a guide to offer help, not to give you a mandate. Anyway, I now order you to read this column!

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO