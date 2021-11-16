ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webinar for Postbaccalaureate Research Education Program (PREP) Applicants

By Dr. Anissa Brown
NIH Director's Blog
 7 days ago

We’re hosting a webinar for Postbaccalaureate Research Education Program (PREP) (PAR-20-066) applicants:. PREP’s goal is to develop a diverse pool of well-trained postbaccalaureates who transition into and complete rigorous biomedical, research-focused doctoral degree programs (e.g., Ph.D. or M.D./Ph.D.) in biomedical fields relevant...

loop.nigms.nih.gov

munciejournal.com

S.T.E.P. (Skilled Trades Education Program) Applications Now OPEN

By Barbara Schafer— MUNCIE, Ind.—ecoREHAB’s highly popular S.T.E.P. program is now taking applications through November 19th. In partnership with Eastern Indiana Works and Ball State University, S.T.E.P. will provide training in the basic skills needed for a career in the construction industry. This ​free​ eighteen week program will be a combination of classroom and onsite training focused on carpentry, electrical, HVAC, masonry, and plumbing. Sessions will also be presented on proper workplace behavior and interview skills. The scheduled ​start date is January 10, 2022​ and takes place in Muncie.
MUNCIE, IN
case.edu

Master of Science in Biochemistry program informational webinar

Interested in pursuing an advanced degree in biochemistry? Learn about Case Western Reserve University’s MS in Biochemistry program at an informational webinar today (Nov. 22) at noon. Meet faculty members and students and learn about CWRU’s biotechnology-intensive program, and the experimental and professional courses available to students. Register to attend...
COLLEGES
This Is Reno

Free virtual financial education program for teens Nov. 16 (sponsored)

Adulting is tough. For many, money and finances can be some of the trickiest yet unavoidable parts of adulthood. While most adults know that money doesn’t grow on trees, it can be challenging to teach kids the important financial skills needed to set themselves up for success. To help parents teach their children the realities of managing a finite budget, Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) will again be offering Bite of Reality, a virtual financial education program designed especially for teens ages 13 and over.
RENO, NV
The Press

New Hampshire Society for Technology in Education (NHSTE) Partners with Scrible to Help Schools Affordably Access Its Research and Writing Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrible, a modern research and writing platform for students, teachers and librarians, announced today a new partnership with the New Hampshire Society for Technology in Education (NHSTE) to provide the state's K12 schools access to its software at a reduced price. NHSTE,...
EDUCATION
iheartoswego.com

SUNY Oswego Launches Free Application Weeks (Nov. 8 – 21) and “Free Tuition Plus” Scholarship Program

Students are encouraged to “Apply for Free” (November 8 – 21), with high-achieving, first-year scholars eligible for “Free Tuition Plus” scholarships at SUNY Oswego. What’s better than a free app week? Two free app weeks and new “Free Tuition Plus” scholarships! SUNY Oswego launched both campaigns today (November 8) in a strategic move to attract the best and brightest students to SUNY Oswego – recently ranked in the top 10 among public colleges in U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Top Regional Universities in the North. Learn more at oswego.edu/go.
OSWEGO, NY
lssu.edu

Center for Freshwater Research and Education

Formerly the Aquatic Research Laboratory (ARL), the CFRE Fish Hatchery is a student ran hatchery, located on the St. Marys River. Here, CFRE has been rearing Atlantic Salmon for over 30 years, giving students a hands on aquaculture experience year round.
EDUCATION
The Weather Channel

Plant-based Antiviral Treatment Effective for All Strains of COVID-19: Study

A plant-based antiviral treatment for COVID-19 has found to be effective at treating all strains of COVID-19, even the highly infectious Delta variant. Scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK found that the Delta variant, compared with other recent strains, showed the highest ability to multiply in cells and was most able to spread to neighbouring cells directly.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Notice of Pre-Application Webinar for Cellular Senescence Network (SenNet) RFAs: RFA-RM-22-003, RFA-RM-22-004, RFA-RM-22-005

RFA-RM-22-003 - Cellular Senescence Network: Murine Tissue Mapping Centers (U54 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed) RFA-RM-22-004 - Cellular Senescence Network: Technology Development and Application in Human Systems (UG3/UH3 Clinical Trial Not Allowed) RFA-RM-22-005 - Cellular Senescence Network: Technology Development and Application in Murine Systems (UG3/UH3 Clinical Trial Not Allowed) Issued...
HEALTH
temple.edu

Teacher Education Alliance (TEA) New Teacher Program

The TEA New Teacher Program was created through a collaboration among regional teacher education programs and organizations. The purpose is to create a safe and engaging space for early career educators to explore the challenges and opportunities they are encountering in their classrooms. Each workshop will be led by an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Guardian

HIPE Educator (Boys’ School)

(Hasmonean Informal Programme and Education) Hasmonean Multi-Academy Trust is a centre of academic excellence in North West London. The performance of the two schools in the Trust put them amongst the very top comprehensives in the country. Our students attain consistently high standards in their GCSE and A Level examinations. The vast majority of our students go on to study at University with a number being accepted at Oxbridge and medical school each year. The highest expectations are shared by students, staff and parents. The trust consists of a separate Boys’ and Girls’ school which share a common staff.
EDUCATION
NIH Director's Blog

Global Cardiovascular Research Funders Forum

The NHLBI and several of the world’s leading cardiovascular research funders are participating in a global partnership to advance heart health. The Global Cardiovascular Research Funders Forum (GCRFF) is a coalition of major international cardiovascular research funders whose aim is to improve cardiovascular health worldwide by catalysing, supporting, and promoting transformational international research efforts in heart, stroke, and circulatory diseases. The GCRFF works to identify research gaps, coordinate multinational clinical trials, share data, and oversee the international research funding portfolio.
HEALTH
theridgewoodblog.net

Career and Technical Education (CTE) School

Hackensack NJ, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announced that the Bergen County Technical School District was recently the recipient of a MAJOR NJ Department of Education Securing Our Children’s Future Grant. The grant will provide 75% of total funding for the construction of a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) School here in Bergen County which will bridge the gap between high school and postsecondary plans, providing a versatile curriculum that prepares students for their next step, whether it is a trade apprenticeship program, a two-year college, or four-year college.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
dallassun.com

Medspress(TM) Announces Webinar: The Art, Craft, and Science of Coffee

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ('WGG'' or the 'Company'), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the following update:. Medspresso™ is pleased to announce its live coffee webinar is scheduled...
SCIENCE
uiowa.edu

2021 Aspiring Educators Summit (AES)

On behalf of the Watson Student Leaders Honorary Program and Watson College of Education Advising at UNC Wilmington, we would like to invite you to attend the 2021 Aspiring Educators Summit (AES). The AES 2021 is a full-day virtual conference for future teachers. This year's conference, taking place on Saturday,...
EDUCATION
NIH Director's Blog

Optimization of Non-Coding Regions for a Non-Modified mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine

The CVnCoV (CureVac) mRNA vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 has recently been evaluated in a phase 2b/3 efficacy trial in humans1. CV2CoV is a second-generation mRNA vaccine with non-modified nucleosides but optimized non-coding regions and enhanced antigen expression. Here we report a head-to-head study of the immunogenicity and protective efficacy of CVnCoV and CV2CoV in nonhuman primates. We immunized 18 cynomolgus macaques with two doses of 12 ug of lipid nanoparticle formulated CVnCoV, CV2CoV, or sham (N=6/group). CV2CoV induced substantially higher binding and neutralizing antibodies, memory B cell responses, and T cell responses as compared with CVnCoV. CV2CoV also induced more potent neutralizing antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the delta variant. Moreover, CV2CoV proved comparably immunogenic to the BNT162b2 (Pfizer) vaccine in macaques. While CVnCoV provided partial protection against SARS-CoV-2 challenge, CV2CoV afforded more robust protection with markedly lower viral loads in the upper and lower respiratory tract. Binding and neutralizing antibody titers correlated with protective efficacy. These data demonstrate that optimization of non-coding regions can greatly improve the immunogenicity and protective efficacy of a non-modified mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in nonhuman primates.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

NCBI on YouTube: Customize MSA Viewer, SciENcv, plants and RNA-Seq data, Datasets and PubMed

Missed a few videos on YouTube? Here’s the latest from our channel. Customize the MSA Viewer to Make Your Analysis Easier. We’re constantly improving the Multiple Sequence Alignment (MSA) Viewer. This video demonstrates several new and popular features, including the ability to change data columns, hide selected rows, analyze polymorphisms, and more.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Persistent, distressing psychotic-like experiences associated with impairment in youth

In a new study, researchers examined the association between distressing and persistent psychotic-like experiences (PLEs) in youth and important risk factors for psychopathology. The researchers found that youth who indicate they have persistent, distressing PLEs show impairment in a variety of areas such as cognition and reported psychopathology, highlighting the long-term challenges these children may face and the need for early intervention and support. The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, appears in Molecular Psychiatry.
MENTAL HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Honoring Health—November Is National Native American Heritage Month

November Is National Native American Heritage Month. During National Native American Heritage Month, we pay tribute to the rich ancestry and traditions of American Indians and Alaska Natives (AI/AN). We honor the health of Native people and strive to foster healthier AI/AN communities by advancing scientific research and distributing relevant health information.
HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Researchers caution against associating animal with human fasting blood glucose levels to predict health and longevity

One obstacle in this translational puzzle is the lack of long-term mouse population research that can be directly compared to human aging studies of health and disease. To address this challenge, the NIA team developed the first mouse longitudinal cohort study to examine common metrics of aging across the entire lifespan, known as the Study of Longitudinal Aging in Mice (SLAM).
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Webster-Cyriaque Selected as Deputy Director, NIDCR

Jennifer Webster-Cyriaque, DDS, PhD, has been selected as the new deputy director of the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). An accomplished clinician, researcher, and leader, Dr. Webster-Cyriaque will join NIDCR in early December, after having served as a faculty member at the University of North Carolina’s schools of dentistry and medicine for 21 years.
UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA

