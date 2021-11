MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the Food and Drug Administration authorized booster shots for all adults on Friday, health officials in Minnesota reported an additional 5,162 cases and 30 deaths. Two people in their 40s were reported among those that died; one was from Anoka county and the other was from Ramsey County. Since the pandemic started, 9,155 Minnesotans have succumbed to the virus, while the state has recorded 871,203 positive cases. The average positivity rate is still on the climb, with a figure of 10.8% as of Nov. 11, due to data lag. An average of over 10% is considered “high risk,” and...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO