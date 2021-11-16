ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
70% of Californians have received at least 1 COVID vaccine dose

By Los Angeles Times
 6 days ago

Seven out of 10 Californians have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, a promising milestone that comes as state officials continue to urge more residents to roll up their sleeves for the first, second or even third time to ward off a feared coronavirus resurgence over the winter.

Reaching that level of inoculation coverage — which happened over the weekend, according to data compiled by The Times — has been a long time coming in the nation’s most populous state. California officially cleared the hurdle roughly 11 months after the first vaccine doses went into arms .

The picture is rosier still when looking just at those who can currently get the shots. Closer to 75% of eligible Californians, those ages 5 and up, are now at least partially vaccinated.

About 8% of children ages 5 to 11, who were cleared for vaccination earlier this month , have already received their first dose.

Read the full story on LATimes.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 37

steve waldron
6d ago

one of my buddies is a cardiologist here at the local hospital. we had a discussion on miocarditious and this shot with kids. he stated that if a kid is 6 and get miocarditious that there is a 50/50 chance the kid will live past 16. with that my family will never get the shot. we will move out of state first

Reply(4)
10
Byron.
6d ago

Number is impossible to indicate because of all the illegals in the state. However I'm part of the 30% that are the smart ones.

Reply
7
SammyC2357
6d ago

Let me wrap my head around this. Florida for example has around 60% of it's people vaccinated. They have no vaccine mandates and precious few areas require you to wear a mask. California on the other hand has 70% of it's population vaccinated, has vaccine mandates all over and you can't walk into a store if you don't wear a mask. At present the amount of COVID-19 cases in California are double those of Florida. Since California is taking all of these precautions, how can this be?🤔💉

Reply
3
KTLA

No sanctions for California's billion-dollar COVID testing lab in Valencia that had 'significant deficiencies'

California's new coronavirus testing laboratory won't face sanctions for what state officials had called "significant deficiencies" that a whistleblower said threatened the accuracy of its results, authorities said Monday. The Valencia Branch Laboratory was found to have problems with training and record-keeping but authorities couldn't substantiate reports stemming from a whistleblower that the lab destroyed […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Santa Cruz County reinstates indoor mask mandate as Newsom warns about potential for another winter surge

California now has one of the lowest coronavirus infection rates in the country, with 1.9% of people testing positive for the disease in the last week as the nation's most populous state has so far avoided the uptick feared heading into the end-of-year holidays. Coronavirus hospitalizations in the state have fallen about 14% in the […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Disney pauses COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Florida: Memo

Disney has paused its policy requiring Florida-based employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine following new laws passed by the state's legislature last week that limit employers' power to require vaccinations, according to a memo sent to employees. The company informed employees in a memo sent Friday that it has paused the requirement due to the […]
FLORIDA STATE
KTLA

Gov. Newsom heads to Mexico for Thanksgiving trip with family

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has left the state with his family for a trip to Mexico during Thanksgiving. The Governor's Office announced the trip on Monday hours after Newsom held a news conference at a vaccine clinic in San Francisco. Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis will act as governor while Newsom is out of the state, as required […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Starbucks customers possibly exposed to hepatitis A at New Jersey store

A Starbucks was shut down in New Jersey last week after an employee with hepatitis A worked at the location while infectious, possibly exposing customers to the potentially serious disease, health officials say. The impacted store is located at 1490 Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township, according to the Camden County Health Department. Health officials […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
KTLA

About 44,000 students haven't met first COVID-19 vaccine deadline and risk being displaced from classroom: LAUSD

About 80% of students in the Los Angeles Unified School District are on track to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, school district officials announced Monday, raising concerns about the potential for thousands of students to be displaced from in-person classes for the start of the spring semester on Jan. 10. The figure represents substantial […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1,000 turkeys and sides being given to families at Boyle Heights turkey giveaway

Residents lined up in Boyle Heights Monday morning for a free turkey giveaway as supply chain issues continued to fuel rising prices for Thanksgiving foods. The Inner-City Games and Hollenbeck Police Business Council will distribute 1,000 turkeys and sides to families in its 40th Annual Miracle on 1st Street Turkey Giveaway. "Turkeys cost more than […]
ADVOCACY
KTLA

New hurdle for at-home COVID-19 testing: holiday season, family gatherings

Millions more home tests for COVID-19 are hitting store shelves, but will there be enough for Americans hoping to screen themselves before holiday gatherings? Gone are last year's long lines to get tested, thanks to nearly a year of vaccinations, increased testing supplies and quicker options. But with many Americans unvaccinated and reports of infections […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

93% of TSA employees in compliance with COVID vaccine deadline; no disruptions to holiday travel expected

With 93% of Transportation Security Administration employees in compliance with Monday's deadline for COVID-19 vaccinations, no disruptions to holiday travel are expected, the agency announced. The vaccine mandate affecting more than 3.5 million federal workers was announced by President Joe Biden in September. The workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no with option to get regularly […]
TRAVEL
KTLA

GOP embraces natural immunity as substitute for COVID-19 vaccines

Republicans fighting President Joe Biden's coronavirus vaccine mandates are wielding a new weapon against the White House rules: natural immunity. They contend that people who have recovered from the virus have enough immunity and antibodies to not need COVID-19 vaccines, and the concept has been invoked by Republicans as a sort of stand-in for vaccines. […]
U.S. POLITICS
KTLA

O.C. restaurant known for ignoring COVID precautions puts up anti-vaccine sign at Venice Beach

A little Huntington Beach political attitude has been transplanted north to Venice Beach in recent weeks, and the reviews from locals and tourists have not been winning. Strollers, bikers and runners on Ocean Front Walk expressed everything from sadness to disgust to pronounced disinterest in a giant sign along the famous boardwalk that suggests people […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

KTLA

