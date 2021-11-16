ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrix® And Nexthink Announce Strengthened Partnership To Power Hybrid Work

Nexthink, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management software, and Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) - Get Citrix Systems, Inc. Report today announced the next phase in their partnership. Doubling down on the hybrid nature of work and the added security it demands, Nexthink and Citrix are joining forces to provide organizations with one view for end-to-end visibility of employee's digital experiences for customers leveraging Citrix secure remote work solutions.

Virtual app and desktop solutions play a crucial role in enabling organizations to continue their adoption of the hybrid work environment. Citrix provides the industry's leading Desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solutions for flexible work by giving employees consistent, secure, reliable access to all the applications and tools they need to be productive, on any device and from any location. Even when not pushing the boundaries of when and where work can get done, employees may use different workspaces for different technology needs in the same day, making the support for all those platforms more complex. This is why understanding their unique requirements, and proactively delivering on them, is key to offering the best employee experience.

Through the strengthened partnership:

Nexthink will be a key vendor for Digital Employee Experience Management supporting Citrix's DaaS and VDI solutions. New integrations will be created on both platforms to allow end user computing (EUC) teams and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) operation teams to deliver great computing experience to their users. Customers will be able to view, engage, and manage end-to-end digital experience from wherever they choose to consume actionable insights, including Citrix Analytics for Performance™ , a unique offering that delivers real-time actionable insights with individual user experience scores, empowering IT to provide employees with a great experience on every app, every time.

These deep insights into an organization's Citrix virtual environment, combined with Nexthink's advanced employee experience insights, will provide IT admins with a single view, enabling them to proactively or even automatically resolve issues before the user submits a help ticket - significantly improving the employee remote work experience. This partnership builds on the Citrix Ready designation that Nexthink technologies achieved earlier this year.

"Many organizations already plan and monitor their Citrix deployment using Nexthink. As part of the partnership, Nexthink and Citrix are building two-way platform integrations to continue to improve insights into Citrix environments and the digital employee experience delivered by them. Working together, we can deliver a simple solution that enables Citrix customers to prioritize digital employee experience considerations as they further develop their hybrid workforce strategies," said William Du, Director of Strategic Business Development at Citrix.

Yassine Zaied, Chief Strategy Officer at Nexthink added, "At Nexthink, we continue to see customers choose our software to put experience at the front of their decision-making across all desktop types, whether they are physical, virtual, single-session, multi-session, on-premises, or cloud. Our work with Citrix provides decision-makers with the 360°, enterprise-wide visibility needed to accurately and effectively approach end-user computing. Nexthink is committed to continuing our innovation investment to complement Citrix's industry-leading DaaS and VDI solutions."

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company gives IT leaders unprecedented insight into employees' daily experiences of technology at the device level - freeing IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization. Nexthink enables its more than 1,000 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 13 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.

About Citrix

Citrix (CTXS) - Get Citrix Systems, Inc. Report builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience, and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

© 2021 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

