ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Cardinal Health to Test Drone Delivery of Medicines to Pharmacies

By Vidhi Choudhary
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25v30K_0cyMQBQ400

Healthcare services and products major Cardinal Health (CAH) - Get Cardinal Health, Inc. Report partnered with drone operator Zipline International to test the delivery of medicines to U.S. pharmacies, a media report says.

The pilot program is pending approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The project -- carrying medications, inhalers and other items weighing as much as four pounds (less than two kilograms) from a Zipline distribution center -- will start next year outside Charlotte, N.C., The Journal reported.

Josh Dolan, senior vice president at Cardinal Health, told the Journal that, "drone delivery would allow the company to bypass road obstacles such as natural disasters and help replenish high-turnover items."

Cardinal Health will likely expand the drone-delivery program to more products and regions, the Journal report added.

Shares of Cardinal Health, Dublin, Ohio, have wavered on Tuesday. At last check they edged 0.4% lower to $50.29.

Through the program the company also hopes to counter delays in inventory turnover and rises in shipping costs.

Zipline, South San Francisco, is an automated logistics company that designs, produces and operates drones to deliver medical products. The company's' drones delivered doses of Pfizer's (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report Covid vaccine in Ghana last week.

Zipline has said it would deliver merchandise for retail giant Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report in northwest Arkansas and deliver prescriptions and medical supplies for hospital system Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Pharmacies pivot to meet consumer demand for delivery

AUSTIN, Texas — Curbside and delivery services for consumers soared during the pandemic with many options here to stay. Now a new pharmacy in downtown Austin is all-in on the delivery model. On the corner of West 7th Street in downtown Austin, you’ll find Capsule, a pharmacy that was designed...
AUSTIN, TX
104.5 KDAT

CVS Pharmacy Closing Hundreds Of U.S. Locations

You would think in the day and age of an ongoing pandemic, and a large portion of the population that is elderly that a pharmaceutical company would have no issues staying relevant. But that is not the case for CVS. The company announced that it would be closing nearly 1 in 10 of its retail locations around the nation, according to CNN.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Arkansas State
kpcw.org

Intermountain to use drones for Salt Lake-area deliveries

Instead of always picking up prescriptions in person, people near Salt Lake City may be able to order them by drone soon. Intermountain Healthcare announced it’ll partner with automated delivery startup Zipline to serve patients within a 50-mile radius of Salt Lake City. They expect to deliver specialty pharmaceuticals and homecare products in Utah in mid-2022. Over time, the goal is to deliver a wider range of medications and over-the-counter items.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fast Company

Walmart drone delivery has started tests, dropping orders from the sky in 30 minutes

If someone living in a rural area near the small town of Pea Ridge, Arkansas, feels sick and needs a new thermometer or some Advil, they can now place an order to be delivered to their home by drone instead of getting in a car and driving to a store. Zipline, the drone delivery startup that first launched with emergency medical deliveries in Rwanda, is partnering with Walmart to make drone deliveries around Pea Ridge, near Walmart’s headquarters.
CELL PHONES
morningbrew.com

Drone delivery unicorn Zipline formalizes partnership with Walmart

Another week, another delivery-focused emerging tech company coming to Northwest Arkansas. Zipline, a San Francisco–based drone delivery company, announced a new partnership with Walmart yesterday, following a pilot last fall. Like all US drone delivery partnerships right now, the scope is limited: Zipline will service one store and one rural...
PEA RIDGE, AR
Axios

A milestone in delivery by drone

Starting today, drones shaped like miniature airplanes will drop packages of 4 pounds or less in customers' yards when they order from a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Northwest Arkansas. Why it matters: The era of ubiquitous delivery by drone is inching forward, with scattered pilot programs involving pizzas and other...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinal Health#Pharmacies#Pfizer Inc#Drone Delivery#Zipline International#The Wall Street Journal#Walmart#Wmt#Intermountain Healthcare
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Drone delivery service Flytrex raises $40M

Drone delivery company Flytrex has raised $40 million to help expand its service throughout the U.S. Restaurants including El Pollo Loco and Brinker International's virtual It's Just Wings brand have been using autonomous Flytrex drones to deliver food in some locations. It also works with retailers including Walmart, and plans to use the funding to recruit more partners.
RESTAURANTS
Arkansas Times

Coming to Pea Ridge: Walmart drone delivery project

Walmart, in partnership with the drone delivery service Zipline, is beginning a drone delivery service based in Pea Ridge and covering a 50-mile radius. The project will be demonstrated for media today. Walmart announced the project in September (with a video of how it works). It will be restricted to...
PEA RIDGE, AR
drugstorenews.com

Walmart pilots drone delivery in Arkansas

Walmart is slowly but surely increasing the number of drone delivery pilots and programs it launches. The discount giant’s latest program utilizing drone technology is an instant delivery service offered at a Neighborhood Market store in Pea Ridge, Ark. Offered in partnership with Zipline, the new service makes on-demand deliveries of select health and wellness and consumable items.
ARKANSAS STATE
bizjournals

Walmart demonstrates more drone delivery capability

Walmart and Zipline demonstrated technology for on-demand delivery of health and wellness and consumable items via drone Thursday at a store near the retailer’s Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters. The drones were launched from a 25-foot platform directly behind the Neighborhood Market in rural Pea Ridge, Arkansas. To use the service, customers...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
MedicalXpress

Many psychiatric patients are getting risky drug gabapentin 'off-label'

Most prescriptions for the medication gabapentin are for unapproved uses—and many patients end up taking it along with drugs that create potentially dangerous interactions. That's the conclusion of a new study that looked at "off-label" use of gabapentin. In the United States, the drug is officially approved for treating certain seizures and some forms of nerve pain.
HEALTH
automotive-fleet.com

Penske, Cardinal Health Partner to Test Commercial EVs

Penske Logistics customer Cardinal Health as been employing a pair of Kalmar T2E electric truck yard tractors at its Riverside, California, facility for the last year. The overarching goal is to assess how implementation of electric vehicles (EVs) can establish more efficient and sustainable operations. The EV trucks feature Kalmar’s...
RIVERSIDE, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

CVS Health names first chief pharmacy officer

CVS Health said Nov. 18 it has named Prem Shah, PharmD, as its first chief pharmacy officer, effective immediately. Dr. Shah is currently executive vice president of specialty pharmacy and product innovation and has been with CVS Health since 2013. As chief pharmacy officer, he will oversee the company's omnichannel pharmacy strategy.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
69K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy