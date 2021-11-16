ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida woman dies after unsuccessful suit to get ivermectin

The Hill
 6 days ago
A teacher in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., who was hospitalized with COVID-19 died following her husband's unsuccessful attempts to force doctors to treat her with the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin, according to reports from ABC News.

Tamara Drock, 47, spent 12 weeks at the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, as explained by her husband, Ryan Drock, per ABC News.

According to The Palm Beach Post, she was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ryan Drock sued the hospital in October over its refusal to administer ivermectin to his wife, ABC News reported.

Misinformation about ivermectin's ability to treat coronavirus infections has circulated widely online in recent months. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stated that "ivermectin has not been authorized or approved for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals."

The agency also noted that "ivermectin is approved for human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms and head lice and skin conditions like rosacea."

Ryan Drock's lawsuit was rejected by Palm Beach County Circuit Judge James Nutt in October, according to ABC News's reports, as Nutt said that permitting a judge's rule to override a doctor's recommendation could set a dangerous precedent.

Nutt encouraged the Drock family to try to negotiate a deal on their own with the doctors at the hospital. A doctor at the hospital did eventually agree to administer ivermectin, though the family attorney said it was too low of a dose, per ABC.

“I’m hoping they name a law after her so no one has to go through this. If she had walked out of the hospital she could have had the medication," Drock said. He was also infected with COVID-19 but recovered, according to ABC.

The Hill reached out to Tenet Healthcare, which owns and manages Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, for comment but has not immediately heard back.

KyleOne80
6d ago

they haven't approved it for covid because nobody's paid them enough, like the 40% of their budget comes from application fees from companies because Ivermectin is too cheap to produce and no company makes money off of it anything they're getting paid probably to not approve it I bet money on that because it's on who's essential medicine list because it's cheap effective and has a decades-long safety record and won the guy who discovered it a Nobel Prize also hear that it'll cure and prevent a slew of things at little cost like the river blindness it eradicated from South America and Africa for pennies a person

Carrina Samkowiak
6d ago

I pushed for the doctors to give my mom the same medicine Trump had but they refused. At that time, it wasn't approved. It is now. She might be alive today if politics didn't get in the way. Doctors said she would die so what would it have hurt to give her the medication? NOTHING! At least if she would have received it, I could have said they did everything possible. I'm still not convinced that the Covid vaccine isn't what actually killed her.

snowy nights
6d ago

I'm here to tell anyone who will listen the horse med works!!! they can't profit off of it. so they don't push it. IT WORKS GET SOME!!!!

