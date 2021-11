Are you having a Friendsgiving celebration this weekend? If we are being honest, I like Friendsgiving better than Thanksgiving its self. Don't tell my mom though. I read this new survey that said a lot of young adults prefer to celebrate the holidays with their friends rather than their family. According to Food Tribe, at a Friendsgiving you don't have to endure the awkward questioning from that one nosey aunt, you get to be around people you actually want to be around, and you don't even have to bite your tongue.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO