Auburn basketball signs 4-star guards Chance Westry, Tre Donaldson

Three weeks ago, Auburn was in the thick of a competitive race in the SEC West. Now, heading into the final week of the regular season, the Tigers are trying to hang on. Since becoming bowl eligible with an 11-point win against Ole Miss on Oct. 30, Auburn has fallen on hard times. The Tigers are 0-3 in November and enter the Iron Bowl at 6-5 overall. They’ll need to upset No. 2 Alabama -- a 21-point favorite this weekend -- to finish the season above .500 and avoid a losing record in SEC play for the first time since 2018.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO