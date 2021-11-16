ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn basketball signs 4-star guards Chance Westry, Tre Donaldson

By Tom Green
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
Bruce Pearl’s program has officially added a pair of signees for the 2022 class. Auburn announced Tuesday the signings of four-star prospects Chance Westry and Tre Donaldson, both of whom held signing ceremonies at their respective high schools last week during the start of the fall signing period for...

