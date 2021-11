When will COVID end—and how can you stay alive until it does? This is the question everyone is asking as a "winter wave" is starting, a post-Thanksgiving spike is almost inevitable—and not enough Americans are getting vaccinated. (In Europe, cases are raging, perhaps a preview of what will happen here.) There are 100,000 cases weekly, but we are "not as good as we should be given all the tools we have," in the words of one, but we are "not as good as we should be given all the tools we have," in the words of one expert. With this in mind, Dr. Céline Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at NYU, appeared on Fareed Zakaria GPS this morning to save your life. Read on for her life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO