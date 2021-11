BETTENDORF, Iowa — With Thanksgiving just days away, it's the busiest time of the year for one Bettendorf baker. Juli Hurley owns Out on a Limb Pie Company. She opened just two years ago, actually right before Thanksgiving in 2019. During that first year she sold 73 pies for Thanksgiving, increasing to 323 in 2020. This week she and her staff are baking approximately 575 pies, all pre-ordered.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO