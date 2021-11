Kelsi Dahlia Takes Down ISL Record in 100 Butterfly, Just Misses American Record. During the fourth match of the ISL playoffs, Cali Condors’ Kelsi Dahlia got off to a huge start in the very first event as she destroyed the field in the women’s 100 fly. Dahlia went out under world-record pace in 25.68 — already opening up a half-second lead over London Roar’s Emma McKeon — and she flew home to a 54.89. That crushed her own league record of 55.22 set during the regular season in Naples, and she was only five hundredths off her 2018 American record of 54.84. Sarah Sjostrom is the only swimmer to ever go faster with her world record of 54.61.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO