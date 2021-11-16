Justin Bieber has announced new global tour dates

Justin Bieber is teaming up with virtual entertainment company Wave to offer a free, live virtual concert on Nov. 18. Dubbed Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience, the virtual event will feature Bieber performing songs from his latest album Justice as a virtual avatar inside his own virtual universe before he kicks off his 2022 Justice world tour. Bieber will perform his singles “Peaches,” “Hold On” and “Ghost.”
Justin Bieber has announced the new dates for his Justice World Tour. The tour is set to take place May 2022 through March 2023 and Bieber will touch five continents, 20 countries, and over 90 dates. The new dates come on the heels of his recently announced 52-date 2022 North...
Lately, it seems like every new Yeezy shoe assumes the title of “Kanye’s weirdest yet.” Ye’s been on an experimental design kick with his recent Adidas releases, moving away from classic sneaker silhouettes—and, in turn, testing our patience. His latest, the snub-nosed NSTLD Boots—which don’t not resemble the character Littlefoot from The Land Before Time—are no different.
Justin Bieber hasn’t toured in nearly five years. So to make it up to his fans, he announced a blitz of new dates Monday for his long-awaited Justice world tour. His global trek has ballooned to almost 100 dates before it wraps up in 2023. In all, the “Peaches” singer...
Justin Bieber is following the way of ABBA and planning a virtual concert on Nov. 18, where he will appear and perform in avatar form. “The groundbreaking collaboration will give fans a futuristic look into the metaverse, merging gaming, real-time motion-capture, and live musical performance into an immersive interactive experience,” read a statement on the show.
For Jordan Ward, nothing is impossible. Growing up in St. Louis, the 26-year-old singer -- who aspired to ultimately be a mix of The Game and Chris Brown -- says that every day he was "waking up thinking about being a professional dancer on tour." By age 20, he made his dream into a reality, traveling across the globe on Justin Bieber's 2016 world tour.
If you've been waiting on a new album from Bryson Tiller, you might be waiting a little bit longer. Thankfully, they won't have to wait that long to hear some new music. The singer is coming through this holiday season with a new Christmas album, inspired by the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. Tiller hit up Twitter to reveal that his upcoming project, A Different Christmas will be dropping ahead of Thanksgiving on Nov. 19th.
We know that we should not be paying this much attention to the food choices of our favorite celebrities. There’s just something about learning these types of things, though. It makes them so much more….human. It’s nice to know that so many of them are going to the same fast-food joints that we frequent. From the looks of it, even Justin Bieber is not immune to these sorts of cravings.
The United States and Canada have a lot in common beyond just the border. Perhaps most importantly, we share Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons. As of November 29, we will be able to add another legendary convergence to our list of shared delights: Timbiebs Timbits. Or rather, new specialty donut holes that the superstar singer co-created with Tim Horton's culinary team.
Latest update: JADEN, Téo and Eddie Benjamin have been added to Justin Bieber’s “Justice World Tour 2022” coming to Enterprise Center at 7:30 p.m. April 25. The show is rescheduled for a previous date. Tickets are on sale now. Get more information at ticketmaster.com. Update: Justin Bieber’s “Justice World Tour...
Justin Bieber will bring his Justice World Tour to the UK early in 2023. Justin Bieber tickets go on sale at 10am today. The worldwide trek will kick off in February with a 52-date run across North America, before spanning Mexico, Scandinavia, South America, Australia and New Zealand. More dates in Asia and the Middle East are still to be revealed.
Pop star Justin Bieber is facing growing calls to cancel his concert in Saudi Arabia next month as the fiancee of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi joined a chorus of voices on Sunday urging him not to perform at the kingdom's Formula One race.
Fans of Tim Hortons will be happy to know the popular coffee shop a sweet collection of treats and merchandise coming out for the holidays, according to Wednesday’s news release. The biggest fan of the new Timbiebs collection, however, is Justin Bieber. “Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been...
MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 31: Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beachs New Years Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach) Scammers are now using fake Justin Bieber tickets in order to...
NEW YORK (AP) — Stars are arriving for the American Music Awards, displaying their fashion sense prior to the big show. Olivia Rodrigo could turn her album “Sour” into something very sweet at the American Music Awards on Sunday, entering the night as the leading nominee with nods for artist of the year and new artist of the year.
The date for the release of the new Juice WRLD album has been set for next month. Fighting Demons, which will be the rapper’s second posthumous album, will arrive on December 10th. The date was announced with a trailer on social media, which you can see below. The album will come out almost two years to the day since Juice WRLD – real name Jarad Anthony Higgins – died from an accidental overdose aged just 21.
Horsegirl have revealed a March 2022 tour starting with two shows at SXSW in Austin. Along with the announcement, they've released a new song and video called "Billy," the third track they've they've shared since their first single, "Forecast," dropped in October 2019. "Billy" is the band's Matador Records debut. It will be released as a 7'' single on March 25 that will feature a B-side cover of Minutemen's "History Lesson Part 2" and is available to pre-order now on Resident.
Gang Of Youths have announced a new album and accompanying tour. The follow-up to 2017's 'Go Farther In Lightness' is called 'Angel In Realtime' and will arrive on February 25. The record will feature the previously released singles The Angel of 8th Ave.,Unison, and The Man Himself, as well as new cut Tend The Garden. The Australian band said:
Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
