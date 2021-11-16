ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

‘Bruised’: The movie flails, but Halle Berry makes a solid MMA fighter

By Richard Roeper
Chicago Sun-Times
 6 days ago
It’s the MMA version of “Million Dollar Baby” meets “Rocky” in Halle Berry’s directorial debut “Bruised,” a well-acted and occasionally involving but overly long, cliché-stuffed sports film that hits all the usual notes and piles on the subplot drama to the point where we’re nearly exhausted by the viewing...

MUSIC
