Despite a tough first outing for the Georgetown Hoyas, the season must roll onward. There’s certainly no time to spare in the Name, Image, & Likeness endeavors for Georgetown student athletes. No longer is it required for college athletes to just stay in their lanes. To get the ball started, a player-partnership with G3 Collge and ProCamps U facilitated a meet and greet bowling event with several of the Hoyas basketball members at Pinstripes Georgetown over the weekend.

BASKETBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO