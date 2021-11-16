ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

US Lighting Group Announces New Four State Distribution Agreements

 Nov. 16, 2021

Euclid, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) today announced its wholly owned subsidiary Cortes Campers, LLC has executed multiple distribution agreements. Cortes Campers is a revolutionary manufacturer of patents pending recreational vehicles utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter weight, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers.

The distribution agreements are with multiple dealers and include the entire state of New Hampshire, eastern half of West Virginia, central part of North Carolina and entire state of Montana.

Anthony Corpora, CEO & President stated, "We are pleased to announce these agreements with multiple dealers, all of which have established locations with a strong and loyal customer base. As we expand our footprint throughout the U.S., we believe establishing partnerships with dealers that have deep penetration in all channels, and their experience with premium product lines will align perfectly with Cortes Campers product portfolio."

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) has two divisions, "Cortes Campers", a revolutionary manufacturer of state-of-the-art molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers with revolutionary designs for comfort, style, durability and longevity. Another division of the Company, "Fusion X Marine", is a boat manufacturer and franchisor of mini powerboats. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio. For additional information: www.cortescampers.com

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Investor Relations Contact Andrew Barwicki 516-662-9461 / andrew@barwicki.com

