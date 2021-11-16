PIAA Volleyball semifinals tonight

–Seneca Valley began the defense of their 4A state title with a 3-0 victory over Landisville Hempfield last night. Joey Coon scored all three goals for in the match. The undefeated Raiders get Lower Merion Saturday in the Quarterfinals. –North Catholic defeated Richland 2-1 in the 2A First Round. Dylan...
Bedford 3, Keystone 1: In Bedford, senior Emma Harclerode compiled 39 digs, 17 service points and five aces as the Bisons defeated the Panthers 25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19 for their first PIAA tournament victory in program history. Bedford (20-3) will meet District 7 champion North Catholic in the quarterfinals on...
The Plum and Freeport girls volleyball teams shared a gym four times this season but never played an official match against each other. The Mustangs and Yellowjackets did scrimmage in mid-August, but they missed each other at the Plum and Freeport tournaments. The teams also got a chance to see...
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The PIAA has set the sites and times for Saturday’s state playoff events for Wyoming Valley Conference teams. In Class A field hockey, Wyoming Area will play Dock Mennonite at noon at Whitehall High school while Wyoming Seminary will play Boiling...
District 3 champion Trinity started a quest to defend its Class 2A state championship with a clinical sweep over the Central Cambria Red Devils in Tuesday’s first-round match at Trinity. The Shamrocks won all three games by scores of 25-11, 25-19 and 25-19. The win moves the Shamrocks (18-1) on...
The Hempfield girls volleyball team faced a daunting task in the opening round of the PIAA tournament on Tuesday night. Unionville, the third-place finisher out of District One, was a state finalist a year ago and entered this year’s PIAA tournament with just two losses, both of them coming against District One champion Bishop Shanahan.
The Marian Catholic Fillies will continue their journey towards at PIAA State Championship on Saturday. After receiving a bye for the first round of the tournament, Marian will play Sacred Heart Academy on Saturday, November 13th, 2021 at 11:00am at Schuylkill Valley High School in Leesport. Should Marian win, they...
Kaylee Gryboski had 18 kills and 11 points to lead Holy Redeemer to a straight-set win over host Wyalusing Valley in a PIAA Class 2A girls volleyball first-round match Tuesday. The Royals will face against Allentown Central Catholic, which defeated Conwell Egan, 3-0, in the quarterfinals Saturday at a site...
–Seneca Valley will host Landisville Hempfield at 5pm in the 4A First Round. –North Catholic will visit Richland at 6pm in the 2A First Round. –Karns City will visit Somerset at 7pm. –Grove City travels to Quaker Valley at 6pm. Girls Soccer:. –Seneca Valley will visit McDowell at 6pm in...
RADNOR — Even before the first serve Tuesday, Garnet Valley’s PIAA tournament was already off to a sub-optimal start. Whatever coach Mark Clark envisioned for the state Class 4A opener at District 12 champ Archbishop Carroll, it didn’t involve helping starting middle hitter Sarah Weins off the court in warmups with an ankle injury. It didn’t involve Weins playing spectator, her ankle iced and her shoe off, with the season on the line.
Twelve WPIAL teams began the girls volleyball state playoffs on opening night Tuesday. Four saw their season come to an end while eight District 7 teams were winners and are moving on to Round 2. The PIAA has announced the sites and times for the quarterfinals Saturday. Both WPIAL Class...
MARPLE TWP. — Trailing by two sets and down two points in the third game, Cardinal O’Hara volleyball coach Bill Collins called a timeout to settle his players down. He wasn’t the only one. During the timeout, senior middle hitter and reigning Daily Times girls basketball Player of the Year...
Parkland was the first part of a girls volleyball doubleheader on Saturday at Exeter Township High School. Bethlehem Catholic played in the second game. When the Golden Hawks arrived and surveyed the situation in the gym, one stated the obvious. “Well, I guess our game is going to start on...
Emma Winther had two goals and two assists Saturday to lead Twin Valley to a 5-0 win over Archbishop Carroll in a PIAA Class 2A field hockey quarterfinal game at Methacton. Natali Foster and Adriana Hall each had a goal and an assist to the help the District 3 champion Raiders (25-2) down the District 12 champion Patriots (11-7).
Alyssa Green had 35 assists and 23 digs as visiting Twin Valley knocked off Hollidaysburg 3-1 (25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21) in a PIAA Class 3A girls volleyball first-round match Tuesday night. The Raiders (20-6) won in their first appearance in the state tournament and advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinals against District...
LEESPORT — Trinity’s volleyball team has had to make some adjustments the past several weeks, changing its lineup just in time for the playoff season. So far, the Shamrocks haven’t missed a beat, as they swept New Hope-Solebury 3-0 in the PIAA Sate Class 2A quarterfinals at Schuylkill Valley High School Saturday afternoon. The game scores were 25-10, 25-19, and 25-17. The win moves the defending state champion Shamrocks into Tuesday’s semifinal game against Allentown Central Catholic, which defeated Holy Redeemer. 3-0 in the quarterfinals Saturday. The semifinal winner advances to the state title match Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cumberland Valley.
Despite a narrow loss in the first set, Grand Rapids didn't get flustered. Their opponents, Monticello, in the Class AAA state quarterfinals, did, and the result was a 3-1 (23-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16) Thunderhawks victory on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Grand Rapids (21-9),...
LANCASTER >> In retrospect, it was pretty much inevitable. Despite being deadlocked in a scoreless tie at the half, the Conestoga boys’ soccer squad endured a stiff headwind and now had a couple key advantages the rest of the way: overall team depth, and the wind at its back. So it surprised no one when the Pioneers completely dominated the second half on Saturday, and toppled Dallastown 1-0 to advance to the PIAA 4A Semifinals in action from Manheim Township.
ALTOONA — It was District Seven vs. District Three in the Class 4A girls volleyball state quarterfinals at Altoona High School on Saturday. North Allegheny and Shaler were representing the WPIAL against L-L League opponents Hempfield and Elizabethtown. Which district would come out on top to make it to the semifinals?
GREENSBURG, Pa. – Bedford had its fantastic season come to an end Saturday in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 2A volleyball tournament at Hempfield Area High School. A slow start in each set was too much for Bedford to overcome in a 3-0 loss to District 7 champion North Catholic. The Trojans, who reached the PIAA semifinals in 2020, won 25-20, 25-13, 25-8.
Comments / 0