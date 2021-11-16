ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIAA Volleyball semifinals tonight

By Bob Cupp
butlerradio.com
 7 days ago

–Freeport and Hampton play in a 3A Semifinal match at Fox...

PIAA Soccer and Volleyball playoffs began Tuesday

–Seneca Valley began the defense of their 4A state title with a 3-0 victory over Landisville Hempfield last night. Joey Coon scored all three goals for in the match. The undefeated Raiders get Lower Merion Saturday in the Quarterfinals. –North Catholic defeated Richland 2-1 in the 2A First Round. Dylan...
The Tribune-Democrat

Scholastic roundup | Bedford girls volleyball team advances to PIAA second round

Bedford 3, Keystone 1: In Bedford, senior Emma Harclerode compiled 39 digs, 17 service points and five aces as the Bisons defeated the Panthers 25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19 for their first PIAA tournament victory in program history. Bedford (20-3) will meet District 7 champion North Catholic in the quarterfinals on...
Cumberland County Sentinel

PIAA Volleyball: Trinity turns away Central Cambria in first-round sweep

District 3 champion Trinity started a quest to defend its Class 2A state championship with a clinical sweep over the Central Cambria Red Devils in Tuesday’s first-round match at Trinity. The Shamrocks won all three games by scores of 25-11, 25-19 and 25-19. The win moves the Shamrocks (18-1) on...
skooknews.com

Marian Catholic Volleyball to Play Saturday in PIAA Quarterfinals

The Marian Catholic Fillies will continue their journey towards at PIAA State Championship on Saturday. After receiving a bye for the first round of the tournament, Marian will play Sacred Heart Academy on Saturday, November 13th, 2021 at 11:00am at Schuylkill Valley High School in Leesport. Should Marian win, they...
The Citizens Voice

PIAA VOLLEYBALL: Holy Redeemer downs Wyalusing Valley

Kaylee Gryboski had 18 kills and 11 points to lead Holy Redeemer to a straight-set win over host Wyalusing Valley in a PIAA Class 2A girls volleyball first-round match Tuesday. The Royals will face against Allentown Central Catholic, which defeated Conwell Egan, 3-0, in the quarterfinals Saturday at a site...
High School Sports – PIAA playoffs begin tonight in Soccer & Volleyball

–Seneca Valley will host Landisville Hempfield at 5pm in the 4A First Round. –North Catholic will visit Richland at 6pm in the 2A First Round. –Karns City will visit Somerset at 7pm. –Grove City travels to Quaker Valley at 6pm. Girls Soccer:. –Seneca Valley will visit McDowell at 6pm in...
Delaware County Daily Times

PIAA Volleyball: Garnet Valley loses Weins, but beats Carroll in state volleyball opener

RADNOR — Even before the first serve Tuesday, Garnet Valley’s PIAA tournament was already off to a sub-optimal start. Whatever coach Mark Clark envisioned for the state Class 4A opener at District 12 champ Archbishop Carroll, it didn’t involve helping starting middle hitter Sarah Weins off the court in warmups with an ankle injury. It didn’t involve Weins playing spectator, her ankle iced and her shoe off, with the season on the line.
Reading Eagle

Twin Valley advances to PIAA Class 2A field hockey semifinals

Emma Winther had two goals and two assists Saturday to lead Twin Valley to a 5-0 win over Archbishop Carroll in a PIAA Class 2A field hockey quarterfinal game at Methacton. Natali Foster and Adriana Hall each had a goal and an assist to the help the District 3 champion Raiders (25-2) down the District 12 champion Patriots (11-7).
Reading Eagle

Twin Valley knocks off Hollidaysburg in PIAA girls volleyball opener

Alyssa Green had 35 assists and 23 digs as visiting Twin Valley knocked off Hollidaysburg 3-1 (25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21) in a PIAA Class 3A girls volleyball first-round match Tuesday night. The Raiders (20-6) won in their first appearance in the state tournament and advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinals against District...
Cumberland County Sentinel

PIAA Girls Volleyball: Trinity returns to state semifinals with 3-0 quarterfinal win over New Hope-Solebury

LEESPORT — Trinity’s volleyball team has had to make some adjustments the past several weeks, changing its lineup just in time for the playoff season. So far, the Shamrocks haven’t missed a beat, as they swept New Hope-Solebury 3-0 in the PIAA Sate Class 2A quarterfinals at Schuylkill Valley High School Saturday afternoon. The game scores were 25-10, 25-19, and 25-17. The win moves the defending state champion Shamrocks into Tuesday’s semifinal game against Allentown Central Catholic, which defeated Holy Redeemer. 3-0 in the quarterfinals Saturday. The semifinal winner advances to the state title match Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cumberland Valley.
Duluth News Tribune

Prep volleyball: Steady Thunderhawks book spot in semifinals

Despite a narrow loss in the first set, Grand Rapids didn't get flustered. Their opponents, Monticello, in the Class AAA state quarterfinals, did, and the result was a 3-1 (23-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16) Thunderhawks victory on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Grand Rapids (21-9),...
papreplive.com

‘Stoga rolls into PIAA 3A Semifinals with depth, defense

LANCASTER >> In retrospect, it was pretty much inevitable. Despite being deadlocked in a scoreless tie at the half, the Conestoga boys’ soccer squad endured a stiff headwind and now had a couple key advantages the rest of the way: overall team depth, and the wind at its back. So it surprised no one when the Pioneers completely dominated the second half on Saturday, and toppled Dallastown 1-0 to advance to the PIAA 4A Semifinals in action from Manheim Township.
Lancaster Online

Hempfield, Elizabethown fall in PIAA girls volleyball quarterfinal round

ALTOONA — It was District Seven vs. District Three in the Class 4A girls volleyball state quarterfinals at Altoona High School on Saturday. North Allegheny and Shaler were representing the WPIAL against L-L League opponents Hempfield and Elizabethtown. Which district would come out on top to make it to the semifinals?
The Tribune-Democrat

North Catholic sweeps Bedford in PIAA Class 2A volleyball quarterfinal

GREENSBURG, Pa. – Bedford had its fantastic season come to an end Saturday in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 2A volleyball tournament at Hempfield Area High School. A slow start in each set was too much for Bedford to overcome in a 3-0 loss to District 7 champion North Catholic. The Trojans, who reached the PIAA semifinals in 2020, won 25-20, 25-13, 25-8.
