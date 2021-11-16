PIAA Volleyball semifinals tonight

LEESPORT — Trinity’s volleyball team has had to make some adjustments the past several weeks, changing its lineup just in time for the playoff season. So far, the Shamrocks haven’t missed a beat, as they swept New Hope-Solebury 3-0 in the PIAA Sate Class 2A quarterfinals at Schuylkill Valley High School Saturday afternoon. The game scores were 25-10, 25-19, and 25-17. The win moves the defending state champion Shamrocks into Tuesday’s semifinal game against Allentown Central Catholic, which defeated Holy Redeemer. 3-0 in the quarterfinals Saturday. The semifinal winner advances to the state title match Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cumberland Valley.

