Soccer

PIAA Soccer Semifinals

By Bob Cupp
butlerradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article–The Seneca Valley Boys will meet Peters Township in the 4A Semifinals at North Allegheny high school. The...

butlerradio.com

butlerradio.com

PIAA Soccer and Volleyball playoffs began Tuesday

–Seneca Valley began the defense of their 4A state title with a 3-0 victory over Landisville Hempfield last night. Joey Coon scored all three goals for in the match. The undefeated Raiders get Lower Merion Saturday in the Quarterfinals. –North Catholic defeated Richland 2-1 in the 2A First Round. Dylan...
HIGH SCHOOL
WTAJ

PIAA State soccer scores and highlights

**Scores only reflect central PA teams BOYS SOCCERCLASS 1AWinchester Thurston 7, Everett 0 3 Eden Christian, Brockway 2 Mercer 4, St. Joseph’s 0 Freedom Area 4, Windber 2 CLASS 2ASomerset 1, Karns City 0 2 North Catholic, Richland 1 CLASS 3AHampton 6, Hollidaysburg 0 CLASS 4APeters Township 3, State College 1 GIRLS SOCCERCLASS 1ASteel Valley […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
pittsburghsoccernow.com

PIAA Boys Soccer First Round Scoreboard

The PIAA boys soccer tournament gets started on Tuesday with 11 WPIAL (District 7) teams in action. Below you’ll find the schedule. Look for updates ;and final scores to be posted here throughout the evening. PIAA Schedule/Scoreboard (WPIAL teams only) Class 4A:. FINAL: Seneca Valley 3, Hempfield 0. Seneca Valley...
SOCCER
Bradford Era

West Allegheny cruises to win over Bradford in 3A PIAA boys soccer

West Allegheny didn’t waste any time, scoring in the first five minutes to win 10-0 over Bradford in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A boys soccer tournament. District 7’s West Allegheny came to Parkway Field to play Bradford. Don’t let the final score fool you, the Owls played hard all night.
BRADFORD, PA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Cumberland County Sentinel

PIAA Boys Soccer: Camp Hill opens state playoffs Tuesday

The PIAA boys soccer playoffs are scheduled to begin with first-round games slated for Tuesday. Camp Hill is the lone area representative in the field vying for a state title. Here’s a quick look at the Lions’ matchup. Camp Hill (18-3-0) vs. Holy Cross (15-1-0) When/where: 6 p.m, Siebert Park,...
CAMP HILL, PA
The Citizens Voice

PIAA GIRLS SOCCER: Dallas falls short in 3A

DALLAS — Creating scoring opportunities wasn’t an issue. The two problems Dallas faced Tuesday night was finding consistent chances and trying to break through a Northwestern Lehigh defense that’s only allowed four goals all season. And once again, one proved to be enough for Northwestern Lehigh. Kaitlyn Browning’s first-half goal...
DALLAS, PA
Daily Item

3 Valley soccer teams to play in PIAA tripleheader Saturday in Lebanon

Valley soccer fans will have an opportunity to watch three of the Valley’s four remaining soccer teams play in the PIAA quarterfinals on Saturday at the same location. Mifflinburg’s girls and boys teams from Lewisburg and Midd-West will be part of a tripleheader Saturday at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon.
LEBANON, PA
Reading Eagle

Brandywine Heights’ magical ride ends in PIAA girls soccer opener

Brandywine Heights found a way to keep its girls soccer season going into November, even after things looked bleak. The Bullets discovered some postseason magic that led them to the District 3 Class 1A title and into the PIAA Tournament. But the ride ended with a thud Tuesday night at Leesport.
LEESPORT, PA
Tribune-Review

A-K Valley PIAA girls soccer playoff capsules for Nov. 9, 2021

7-2 Plum (19-2-1) at 6-1 Hollidaysburg (13-8) Winner plays: Winner of 3-1 Mechanicsburg/12-2 St. Hubert’s in quarterfinals Saturday (site and time TBD) Plum enters the state playoffs after a runner-up finish to Mars in Saturday’s WPIAL title game at Highmark Stadium. In the 3-1 setback, its third straight to Mars in the WPIAL championship contest, junior Kaitlyn Killinger scored off a rebound in the 58th minute. Killinger leads the Mustangs with 29 goals. Plum enters the PIAA playoffs for the second time in three years. The Mustangs opened the 2019 state tournament against District 3 champ Manheim Central, and they suffered a 2-1 loss in a game that went to penalty kicks. Only district champs played in the PIAA playoffs last year … Hollidaysburg won its sixth straight District 6 championship with a 2-1 victory over Tyrone in overtime Nov. 3. It was the Tigers’ third straight victory. Junior Abby Bell, senior Natalie Despot and sophomore Chloe Stoehr have been leading goal scorers for the Tigers this season. Stoehr scored the OT winner with an assist from Despot. Freshman Lauren Stevenson tallied Hollidaysburg’s goal in regulation. The Tigers have just three seniors on their roster. Hollidaysburg lost to West Allegheny, 2-1, in the 2019 PIAA first round.
PITTSBURGH, PA

