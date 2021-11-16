Pens host Buffalo

Per the Tampa Bay Times’ Eduardo A. Encina, Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point isn’t taking pregame warmups and will be absent for Tampa’s game Sunday against the Minnesota Wild. Point collided with the boards during Saturday night’s game versus the New Jersey Devils after he was tripped on a...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins announced the teams will co-host the NHL’s second joint Pride Game on November 16 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The two teams played in the league's first-ever joint Pride Game at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo last season. According...
Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning... As the headline suggests, the Pittsburgh Penguins were victorious last night. This victory comes with an extra bit of satisfaction as goaltender Tristan Jarry was able to silence his critics on this night with the victory coming in the shootout. [Recap]
What are the Pittsburgh Penguins trying to work on during their practice sessions? The team is hoping to play better when the chips are down late in the game. [PensBurgh]. Mike Matheson is one of several Penguins who are throwing their support behind a young Mars, PA goalie who was the recipient of vulgar and abusive chants at a recent game. [Post-Gazette]
NOVEMBER 8, 2021 (DALLAS, TX) – The Dallas Mavericks will host the Third Annual Dallas Mavericks Fall Classic on Nov. 11-13 and Nov. 22-23in Frisco, Texas. The Dallas Mavericks Fall Classic, presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, consists of tournaments for both boys and girls high school basketball teams. The tournaments for the girls will take place Nov. 11-13 and the tournaments for the boys Nov. 22-23. Games will be played throughout Frisco ISD schools, with the title games played on the final days of the tournaments at Comerica Center in Frisco, home of the Texas Legends, the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks.
The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Florida Panthers tonight for a 7pm face-off. Pre-game begins at 6:30pm on WISR. Defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel have returned to practice this week. Both returned to a full-team skate since they tested positive for COVID-19. The Pens remain without captain Sidney Crosby, defenseman...
It’s official, Joe Woll will make his NHL debut in Buffalo ... wait, does that count? Checking... yes, the official rules state that it does count in Buffalo, Arizona is technically the AHL this year, though. Don’t worry about the goalie situation, though, this is fine:. In other news, the...
While the Pittsburgh Penguins continue to reel from the ups and downs of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols, the team did receive some positive news in that Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel have been cleared to rejoin the team. [PensBurgh]. It’s become a negative talking point around Tristan Jarry’s early-season performances,...
The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Florida Panthers 3-2 in a shootout last night at PPG Paints Arena. Jeff Carter scored the game-winning goal in the shoot-out. Teddy Blueger and Evan Rodrigues scored regulation goals for the Pens. Bryan Rust also had a shoot-out goal for the Pens. Tristan Jarry stopped 36 of 38 shots from Florida. He allowed on shoot-out goal.
As the teams from UM and MSU took the field last Saturday, fans at the Buffalo Wild Wings sports bars nearest to their school’s football stadium were steeped in a competition of their own, an epic halftime Blazin’ Challenge. Hype hosts kept fans engaged throughout the competition, as professional football...
North Texas coach Grant McCasland and his staff have come to believe in the value of the grind over the last few years. The Mean Green don’t shy away from scheduling tough games against top-level competition. They embrace it. That approach led to UNT being battle tested by the end...
The Butler Ice Hockey team defeated Montour 6-1 last night. Kyle Grasha netted a hat trick and Brody Simko tallied four assists. Butler goaltender E.J. Delaney stopped 23 of 24 shots. The Golden Tornado visit Indiana tomorrow night. Parker Worsley added 2 goals and an assist and freshman Brayden Hardsock...
Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning... After slamming Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary into the end boards during Sunday’s contest, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will face no disciplinary action from the NHL regarding the play. [PensBurgh]. Is it time to hit the panic button on the...
One switch for the Penguins, Brian Boyle is a healthy scratch and Dominik Simon draws back into the lineup. Pretty decent start for the Pens, considering some of their recent starts. Pittsburgh gets the first power play of the game when Jacob Bryson interferes with Jake Guentzel but the power play...Doesn’t score again, pushing them to 0-for-26 in the last 26 chances. They had good zone time and some looks at the net, but not much had a good chance to beat Dustin Tokarski.
The Pittsburgh Penguins begin a three-game road trip in Canada tonight when they meet the Montreal Canadiens. Face-off is 7pm. Pre-game on WISR is 6:30pm. The Pens visit Toronto Saturday, then Winnipeg on Monday. They return home to host Vancouver on Thanksgiving Eve.
