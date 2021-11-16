Police: Dallas man vanished on way home from work, could need medical assistance

Dallas police are asking for help finding a 71-year-old man who went missing four days ago. His name is is Yuwame Adeghe , and he was last seen around 10:00 p.m. November 12th.

"He went to work and he was speaking to his wife," says Officer Brian Martinez with Dallas police. "And he never made it home. And so his wife was really concerned and called us at once and filed a police report."

Adeghe was last seen wearing his security uniform in the 9900 block of Forest Lane. He’s described as bald, black, about 5'4 and 110 pounds. Police say he could be driving a driving a 2007 black Mercedes Benz sedan, with Texas license plate MJH 0220.

Anyone who sees him is asked to come forward immediately. Police say he could be in need of medical assistance.

