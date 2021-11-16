ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diesel prices continue to seesaw

By SJ Munoz
 6 days ago
While the national average is slightly higher, several regions reported lower diesel prices this week according to the Energy Information Administration’s report. The Nov. 15 report said the national average price per gallon of diesel is now $3.734, up from $3.73 last week. That national average is $1.293 higher...

Land Line Media

Land Line Media

Grain Valley, MO
Land Line Media is the comprehensive news source for professional truck drivers in the U.S., covering everything from regulation, legislation, litigation, business news and analysis.

