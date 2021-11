Hiring a contractor for your bathroom renovation is no small feat. There are many things to consider, including cost, time frame, the skill level required, certification information, and licensing information. The first thing you should do is ask yourself what it is that you want. Then, figure out how much budget you are willing to spend, what bathroom style you are hoping for, and what materials will be best for your personal needs.

