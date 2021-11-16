Cops: Two women wanted in Covington drive-by shooting

Police in Covington search for two women wanted in a drive-by shooting on Monday.

According to police, at about 10:00 p.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of W. Edwards Street in Covington.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound who was then taken to the hospital by EMS in stable condition.

Authorities say through the investigation detectives determined Alriyane Simmions, 21, and Lauren Green, 23, to be the suspects in the shooting.

Arrest warrants are issued for Green and Simmions. Police say when officer find them, Green will be charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder and Simmions will be charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

If any members of the public know the whereabouts of Simmions or Green, we urge you to contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500.