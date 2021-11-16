ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Cops: Two women wanted in Covington drive-by shooting

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 6 days ago

Police in Covington search for two women wanted in a drive-by shooting on Monday.

According to police, at about 10:00 p.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of W. Edwards Street in Covington.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound who was then taken to the hospital by EMS in stable condition.

Authorities say through the investigation detectives determined Alriyane Simmions, 21, and Lauren Green, 23, to be the suspects in the shooting.

Arrest warrants are issued for Green and Simmions. Police say when officer find them, Green will be charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder and Simmions will be charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

If any members of the public know the whereabouts of Simmions or Green, we urge you to contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500.

Comments / 18

Hernan Cortes
6d ago

something is definitely wrong with black people,This happens 24 hours a day n 7 days a week, BLM maybe you should turn your focus onto the real issues of the black community instead of chasing ghost like the white-supremacist. but I know that's not what George Soros is paying for is it.

Reply(1)
8
Daphane Mcconnell
6d ago

So sad these two young women has ruined their life at Attempted Murder. This was a premeditated shooting. What makes it Attempted Second Degree Murder?

Reply
3
