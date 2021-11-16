ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Museum of Science teams up with Roblox for virtual space exploration

By Sam Mintz
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Museum of Science is partnering with the video game company Roblox on...

www.bizjournals.com

lascrucesbulletin.com

December STEM Programs at the Museum of Nature and Science

The Las Cruces Museum of Nature & Science, 411 N. Main St., will offer in-person STEM programs for children and families this December. The Science, Technology, Engineering and Math programs are free but require registration in advance. To register please email education@las-cruces.org or call 575/522-3120 before the registration deadlines listed.
LAS CRUCES, NM
utoledo.edu

Exploring Space

Astronomers at The University of Toledo are leading some of the first research projects on NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope. The University ranked No. 6 among all institutions worldwide in successful proposals for the first cycle of observing time. Learn more at utoledo.edu/features.
TOLEDO, OH
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Nicole Stott to visit the American Space Museum

TITUSVILLE ― The American Space Museum (ASM) welcomes astronaut and self-identified "earthling." Nicole Passanno Stott will be signing her new book Saturday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will join us for a “Stay Curious” social media live conversation. Ms. Stott will sign her new book ,...
TITUSVILLE, FL
HackerNoon

Beyond Aesthetics: Artists as Visionaries of Space Exploration

Artists approach their craft from different perspectives. Their goals and mediums differ. But, they often converge on the importance of art as a driver of culture. In the space industry, a long-term mindset and generational thinking are essential. The public’s acceptance of space science and engineering as part of the broader cultural conversation will take time. I believe that a critical mass will be reached when we can amplify different artistic visions alongside the scientific milestones, which clarify far and wide the importance of being multi-planetary.
VISUAL ART
ucdavis.edu

Power Station Reborn as Science and Curiosity Museum

A decades-long plan to turn an abandoned power station along the Sacramento River into a museum comes to fruition this weekend as the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity opens with exhibits and attractions like the UC Davis Multiverse Theater, a planetarium, and the UC Davis Health-sponsored Health Headlines and Innovation gallery.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Telegraph

Ancient Greeks: Science and Wisdom, Science Museum review: a tantalising, if basic introduction

No single exhibition could comprehensively cover the subject of Ancient Greek science. Innumerable advances were made by figures who, in many cases, deserve entire shows in their own right. Archimedes, most obviously, given his screw pump, odometer, compound pulley and many other inventions besides – including the various war machines he designed to ward off the Romans besieging his native Syracuse.
MUSEUMS
Dartmouth

Hood Museum conversation with artist Julie Mehretu explores the intersection of art and science

Last Friday, Mehretu joined a Dartmouth physics professor and a MoMA curator for a live conversation in the Hood’s auditorium. On Nov. 12, the Hood Museum of Art hosted a conversation between artist Julie Mehretu, Museum of Modern Art curator Ugochukwu-Smooth Nzewi and physics professor Marcelo Gleiser as part of the Dr. Allen W. Root Contemporary Art Distinguished Lectureship. Led by Nzewi, the conversation spanned a variety of topics, from their shared experience as immigrants who lived under military dictatorships to the relationship between art and science and the tension between the known and unknown, both in physics and in art.
MUSEUMS
niagaranow.com

Exploring Photos with the NOTL Museum: The apothecary

In the late 1860s Henry Paffard moved his apothecary business into the newly renovated building at the corner of King Street. He was the first of a series of druggist-owners including John De Witt Randall, A.J. Coyne and E.W. Field. Field retired in 1964, which is sometime after this photo was taken. The building, restored mainly through the efforts of our local Niagara Foundation, reopened in 1971 as a museum dedicated to the history of pharmacology. It is operated and maintained by the Ontario College of Pharmacists. One of our online lectures discussed the findings of the archeological dig that occurred here in recent years. Readers can find a link to it through our YouTube page. Photos, such as this one, are featured in our current exhibition, "Photographic Memory," which displays images of our community from 1945 to 1985, along with related memorabilia. Make sure to pop in and see the comparisons of then and now. My, my, how we’ve changed!
MUSEUMS
pymnts

Nike Creates Virtual World Within Roblox

Nike on Thursday (Nov. 18) announced the launch of its foray into the metaverse, calling its Roblox-fueled immersive 3-D experience Nikeland. The space allows Nike fans to “connect, create, share experiences and compete,” according to the company announcement. “Nike created this bespoke world with the backdrop of its world headquarters...
BUSINESS
dailyegyptian.com

SIU research team helps on journey to deeper space exploration

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has selected Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s research team, µBites (micro-bites,) for their Deep Space Food Challenge to find ways to make nutritious and tasty food with minimal waste. NASA has selected 23 other teams across the globe to participate as well and receive...
CARBONDALE, IL
Sacramento Observer

MoSac Science Museum Opens

The latest jewel in Sacramento’s expanding cultural scene, The Museum Of Science And Curiosity (MOSAC), officially opened to the public last week. The multi-media center features a state-of-the-art 120-seat UC Davis Multiverse Theatre and planetarium, hands-on exhibits on how to save the planet, classrooms and community events that explore the wonders of science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM).
SACRAMENTO, CA
Harvard Health

Doors reopen at Harvard Museums of Science & Culture

With three new exhibitions set, the Harvard Museums of Science & Culture will reopen to the public for in-person visits on Friday. HMSC includes Harvard Museum of Natural History, Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology, Harvard Museum of the Ancient Near East, and the Collection of Historical Scientific Instruments, all of which have been closed to in-person visits since March 2020 due to COVID-19.
MUSEUMS
rvahub.com

Model Railroad Show Pulling Into Science Museum

The Science Museum of Virginia’s annual tradition returns the weekend after Thanksgiving. Model train club displays will fill the Dewey Gottwald Center for the 44th Model Railroad Show presented by Dominion Energy. The three-day event features eight different train displays with various scaled locomotives riding through intricate landscapes and miniature...
RICHMOND, VA
Daily Journal

The Space Museum: Where dreams continue to grow

A famous astronaut’s helmet. Space suits from Mercury and Gemini programs. Special items that were on display at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in California. These are only a few of the new additions to The Space Museum in Bonne Terre. The museum’s hours have been expanded this...
BONNE TERRE, MO
Music Week

Roblox and Tai Verdes announce exclusive virtual concert

Tai Verdes and the global platform Roblox have announced a virtual concert experience which will premiere on November 13, starting at 7pm BST. Verdes will be performing his newly released single Let’s Go To Hell, in addition to several other hits as part of the four-song concert on Roblox. The...
MUSIC
Sierra Sun

KidZone Museum to host virtual gala, fundraiser

KidZone Museum, a local nonprofit children’s museum, celebrates its reopening with a Live Virtual Gala on Thursday, Nov. 18. The “Rediscover KidZone” Gala is the sole fundraiser for the museum and is vital to its success. The gala format will once again be virtual and is open to members of...
MUSEUMS

