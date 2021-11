CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Third baseman Jose Ramirez and closer Emmanuel Clase were the only Cleveland players nominated for the 2021 All-MLB team. This is the third year for the All-MLB team, which will consist of two teams. Fans can vote for their favorite players until 5 p.m. Nov. 19 at mlb.com. Fans will account for 50% of the vote with the other 50% coming from a panel of experts.

