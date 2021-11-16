ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

3650 REIT raises $575m in new commitments

By Andrea Zander
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article3650 REIT, a commercial real estate investment firm originating and servicing portfolio loans for relationship borrowers in addition to other strategic investments, announced the closing of $575 million in institutional...

IntReal crosses €3b mark for open-ended property funds

Germany’s IntReal International Real Estate has crossed more than €3.1 billion ($3.5 billion) for its open-ended public-property funds. “The business line of public property funds is getting more and more important to us,” said Michael Schneider, managing director at INTREAL. “We are currently in talks with several asset managers who would like to enter the segment. At the moment, we actually have one investment fund in preparation.”
MARKETS
CBRE enhances hotels asset management expertise in Asia

CBRE has announced the appointment of Chris Ely as head of hotel asset management, Asia. Based in Singapore, Ely will lead CBRE’s hotel asset management and operator selection business within the capital markets team. His role will involve working with clients to unlock value from hotel and hospitality assets, enhance profitability and align stakeholders behind investment objectives.
ECONOMY
Transformational Deals Reshape REIT Sector

U.S. equity markets were mixed this past week as strong corporate earnings reports and housing market data were offset by a COVID reacceleration in Europe, which tempered growth and inflation expectations. Real Estate Weekly Outlook. U.S. equity markets were mixed this past week as strong corporate earnings reports and housing...
RETAIL
TA Realty names new director of investor services

TA Realty has appointed Noelle Manning as director of investor services. Manning will lead the investor services team, which is responsible for all client and consultant servicing, marketing support, and communications for business development and relationship management. Manning joins the firm after more than 14 years with DWS Group, and...
REAL ESTATE
Sierra Space raises second largest private capital fund for aerospace

Sierra Space, a commercial space company with 1,100 employees, more than 500 missions and more than 30 years of space flight, announced a $1.4 billion Series A investment of primary capital, the first capital raise for the company and the second largest private capital raise globally in the aerospace and defense sector.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nuveen enters European self-storage sector

Nuveen Real Estate has acquired a majority interest in the Green Storage self-storage platform in Sweden. The seller, Green Group, retained a minority interest. Green Storage was formed in 2017 by Green Group. The acquisition comprises an initial portfolio of 14 assets, six of which are under development, in the Greater Stockholm market.
BUSINESS
Economy
Real Estate
Real Estate Investment
Walker & Dunlop forms JV with Avanta Residential, Invesco Real Estate

Walker & Dunlop has formed a joint-venture partnership with Avanta Residential, a build-for-rent (BFR) developer, and Invesco Real Estate. As part of the transaction, Invesco Real Estate acquired 75 percent of Avanta Residential, which is developing more than 20 neighborhoods and about 5,000 homes. Formed in 2020, Avanta plans to create more than 40 neighborhoods over several years.
REAL ESTATE
Catella fund buys Dutch residential property in Voorburg for €35m

Catella Investment Management Benelux (CIMB) has acquired Nieuw Park Leeuwensteijn, an existing apartment complex in Voorburg, a suburb of The Hague, for €35 million ($40 million) for the Catella European Residential Fund III (CER III). CER III is managed by Catella Residential Investment Management GmbH (CRIM). The property is on...
REAL ESTATE
Asana Partners Fund III secures $750m

Asana Partners has collected $750 million for its Asana Partners Fund III, according to a recent filing with the SEC. The filing notes that the fund has a target of $1.5 billion. Asana Partners Fund III will follow a value-add strategy focused on unique street-front retail within high-growth walkable neighborhoods...
MARKETS
Value-add office is back in favor, up sharply from 2020 levels

Throughout the majority of the pandemic, office investors were widely driven by a flight-to-quality, as those assets offered the most resilience amid demand uncertainty, according to JLL. While core and core-plus office properties are still in favor, value-add liquidity is quickly recovering, as clarity surrounding rent growth and the future of office demand improve.
ECONOMY
Barings names new co-portfolio manager of European Core Property Fund

Barings has appointed Séverine Maumy-Laffineur, who has served as managing director and real estate country head for France since 2015, as co-portfolio manager of its European Core Property Fund (BECPF). Maumy-Laffineur is currently responsible for sourcing real estate investment opportunities in France, and is a member of the European investment...
BUSINESS
PATRIZIA closes GLI urban logistics investment platform

PATRIZIA AG has held a final close for its GLI platform, a London urban logistics sidecar investment to its flagship discretionary value-add fund, TransEuropean Property VII LP (TEP VII), with a further €750 million ($852 million) to invest. The platform, which will be operated by PATRIZIA, on behalf of its...
INDUSTRY
Texas Municipal Retirement System announces three new real estate commitments

In an investment report from October, the Texas Municipal Retirement System (TMRS) disclosed nearly $400 million in new real estate commitments during the previous months. The pension fund committed $200 million to Ascentris / TM Partners, a value-add private market fund and a new manager for TMRS. TMRS also put...
REAL ESTATE
CRPTF makes $100m to multifamily fund

The Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds (CRPTF) has made a commitment to a real estate investment fund, announced Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden at last week's Investment Advisory Council meeting. Investments included committing $100 million to Cityview Real Estate Partners VII, an investment opportunity within the CRPTF's real assets...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Invesco Real Estate offers direct global fund to DC pension schemes

In the first move of its kind, the Invesco Global Real Estate Fund (GREF) has been made available to U.K. defined contribution (DC) pension schemes. The decision to open the fund to DC schemes marks a new era of direct investment into the global commercial property market for the United Kingdom, which has steadily moved away from a defined benefit pensions model to a DC-dominated one in the past 20 years. Prior to this, DC investors were limited to investing solely in U.K. direct property funds.
REAL ESTATE
Kayne Anderson Real Estate raises $2.75b for opportunistic equity, firm’s largest fund

Kayne Anderson Real Estate (KA Real Estate), the real estate private equity arm of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, has closed its sixth opportunistic equity fund, Kayne Anderson Real Estate Partners VI (KAREP VI), with $2.75 billion in capital commitments, significantly above the fund’s original $2 billion fundraising target. The substantially oversubscribed fund, which is the largest raised by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors to date, received strong support from existing investors as well as significant interest from a diverse base of new investors.
REAL ESTATE
Gaw Capital Partners holds $1.2b first close

Gaw Capital Partners has held a first close for its seventh Asia Pacific real estate fund, Gateway Real Estate Fund VII, bringing the total equity raised for the fund to $1.2 billion to date. Alongside Gateway Real Estate Fund VII, there is an additional $400 million raised for sidecar co-investment...
MARKETS
Elion Partners launches $750m second industrial fund

Elion Partners has launched Elion Industrial Fund II, according to data from IREI.Q, Institutional Real Estate, Inc.’s real estate fund database. The new fund has a $750 million fundraising goal. The value-added strategy fund is focused on U.S. last-mile logistics real estate, targeting core, urban logistics hubs near large population centers in infill coastal markets.
ECONOMY

