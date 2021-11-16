3650 REIT raises $575m in new commitments

Kayne Anderson Real Estate (KA Real Estate), the real estate private equity arm of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, has closed its sixth opportunistic equity fund, Kayne Anderson Real Estate Partners VI (KAREP VI), with $2.75 billion in capital commitments, significantly above the fund’s original $2 billion fundraising target. The substantially oversubscribed fund, which is the largest raised by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors to date, received strong support from existing investors as well as significant interest from a diverse base of new investors.
