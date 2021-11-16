3650 REIT raises $575m in new commitments

Germany’s IntReal International Real Estate has crossed more than €3.1 billion ($3.5 billion) for its open-ended public-property funds. “The business line of public property funds is getting more and more important to us,” said Michael Schneider, managing director at INTREAL. “We are currently in talks with several asset managers who would like to enter the segment. At the moment, we actually have one investment fund in preparation.”

