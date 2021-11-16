What to consider when buying affordable septum rings

One of the biggest revelations of my adult life was that anyone can just… walk into a restaurant supply store. I'd always assumed there was some sort of rigorous vetting process to confirm that you, in fact, owned a restaurant before you were permitted to shop there. A few years ago I started a restaurant job where I needed all of my own tools, but I couldn't afford to drop hundreds of dollars at regular retailers, so the sous chef suggested I shop at the local restaurant supply store. Once I got in there, I was like a kid in a candy store. With everything being so inexpensive and such a huge selection, I went on a wild kitchen tool shopping spree. While I got many tools I needed for work that I still currently have in my knife roll, I also learned a few important lessons about the dos and don'ts of smartly shopping at the restaurant supply store.

