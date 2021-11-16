Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 2,050 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths over 72 hours. Of the new cases, 1,520 are confirmed cases and 530 are probable. Seven new deaths come from an import of state data and range from Oct. 29 to Nov. 17. One person was in the 25-49 age group, one was in the 50-64 age group and six were 65 or older. There have been 9,243 total hospitalizations and 145,422 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,430. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information

