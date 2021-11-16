Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 17,445 new coronavirus cases and 106 additional deaths over the past three days.
This brings the statewide total to 1,691,773 cases and 32,931 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 3,097 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 734 in ICUs.
The state says 15,019,748 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,577,097 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 73.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
A total of 125,886 pediatric vaccines doses have been administered in kids ages 5 to 11.
