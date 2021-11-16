ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

National Opinion: How Biden can turn his bad polling numbers around

By Gary Franks Tribune News Service
 7 days ago

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. President Biden has managed to do a host of things in a short period of time that he probably should not have done. The results are some of the worse polling numbers at this stage of almost any presidency. In...

Fox News

PolitiFact gives Jen Psaki 'false' rating over claim 'no economist' believes Biden agenda will fuel inflation

PolitiFact is pushing back against White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about her claim painting a rosier picture about President Biden's spending agenda among economists. During a press briefing last week, Psaki rejected concerns that Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill would contribute to the ongoing inflation crisis, telling reporters, "no economist out there is projecting that this will have a negative impact on inflation."
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Biden is telling allies he'll run in 2024 but one Democratic donor said many are just 'praying that Trump runs,' report says

President Joe Biden says he's running for reelection in 2024 despite his sinking approval ratings. One Democratic donor told The Washington Post he thinks any Democrat could beat Donald Trump. Trump has not officially announced a 2024 campaign but has teased it multiple times. President Joe Biden is telling people...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Connecticut State
Washington Examiner

The Biden administration is losing support among black voters

It has been over a year since President Joe Biden delivered his victory speech thanking black voters. “You’ve always had my back, and I’ll have yours,” he said . However, based on his continued decline in popularity with black voters, it appears Biden has fallen short of his promise. For...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Economic woes cripple Biden approval ratings, new polling shows

A CBS News poll shows just 33% of Americans approve of President Biden's handling of inflation, with only 44% approving of the job he is doing overall. As CBS News' Skyler Henry reports, Mr. Biden is hoping to build economic stability by reappointing Jerome Powell for another term as Federal Reserve chairman. Alex Gangitano, a White House correspondent for The Hill, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss how the economy could shape the future of Biden's presidency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WLNS

Biden’s political standing fuels Democratic worry about 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — It was supposed to be a moment of triumph for Joe Biden. The Democratic president had just signed into law the most significant infrastructure package in generations. And he had done it by bringing Democrats and Republicans together, just as he promised during last year’s campaign. But when Biden arrived in New Hampshire […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Rittenhouse acquittal tightens the political vise for Biden

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation. Now, the president finds himself caught between outraged Democrats — some of whom were already stewing over Biden’s inability to land police reform and voting rights legislation — and Republicans looking to use the Rittenhouse case to exploit the national divide over matters of grievance and race.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Virginia Mercury

Voters may have elected Biden to be ‘normal’, but they also need action

In the fallout over this month’s crushing elections, Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger took President Joe Biden to task: “Nobody elected him to be F.D.R.,” she snipped to The New York Times. “They elected him to be normal and stop the chaos.” Biden, of course, won a solid victory over Donald Trump, but nothing close to […] The post Voters may have elected Biden to be ‘normal’, but they also need action appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
