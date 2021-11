This week Podcast of Champions hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods get to talk about something that they haven't been able to in over two years, a win on the football field for the Arizona Wildcats! Sure it took half of Cal's team being out of commission due to a COVID-19 outbreak, but Jedd Fisch got his first win as a college head coach and there is no place to go but up from here for the Cats!

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO