Report: Chelsea 'Ready to Loan' Hakim Ziyech in January Window Amid Borussia Dortmund Interest

By Matt Debono
 6 days ago

Hakim Ziyech could depart Chelsea on loan during the January transfer window, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has had a difficult time this season after a successful pre-season under Thomas Tuchel.

Ziyech was rewarded with a start against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup in August, getting on the scoresheet as well, but he was forced off with a shoulder injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05G3L2_0cyMLS4Y00
IMAGO / PanoramiC

Since then, the Moroccan hasn't been the same. Thomas Tuchel has recognised that Ziyech doesn't look fully free since his injury in August.

He has made 10 appearances in all competitions, scoring just once since his goal against Villarreal.

Now, according to Sky Germany, Chelsea are 'quite ready to loan' Ziyech in January to allow him to find form and play regular minutes as he remains down the pecking order in the Blues attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vlson_0cyMLS4Y00
IMAGO / News Images

Ziyech hasn't seized his chance during the absence of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku through injury. They are due to return soon, as well as the return of Christian Pulisic, Ziyech could find himself struggling to find any minutes from the bench.

As per the report, Chelsea haven't made a final decision on Ziyech's short-term future at Stamford Bridge, but Borussia Dortmund are lingering and will be interest should he become available in the January transfer window.

It's time for Ziyech to become decisive for Chelsea in the coming matches as the hectic schedule ramps up. Chances will come for the winger, but he has to step up when given the opportunity. If he doesn't, then he may have to find himself a new club./

