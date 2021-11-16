ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuveen JV acquires BTR development in Ireland

By Released
irei.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNuveen Real Estate has acquired a residential site at Castleforbes Business Park (Castleforbes) in a joint venture with Eagle Street Partners, a pan-European real estate investment and asset manager, and HESTA, the...

irei.com

irei.com

Macquarie Asset Management acquires €63m Polish logistics portfolio

Macquarie Asset Management has continued to expand its presence in the logistics real estate sector, acquiring a portfolio of CityFlex properties in Poland from 7R for more than €63 million ($71 million) for one of its managed accounts. The approximately 80,000-square-meter (861,113-square-foot) last-mile logistics portfolio, acquired in several stages since...
BUSINESS
irei.com

$73m Bayshore development in Milwaukee-area secures JV partner

Aries Capital has announced the arrangement of $21.88 million of joint-venture equity on behalf of Cypress Equities for the $73 million, 311-unit luxury multifamily development, The Bayshore Residences, located in Bayshore Town Center in Glendale, Wis. “Knowing our reputation for having relationships with active equity investors, Cypress Equities approached Aries...
GLENDALE, WI
irei.com

IntReal crosses €3b mark for open-ended property funds

Germany’s IntReal International Real Estate has crossed more than €3.1 billion ($3.5 billion) for its open-ended public-property funds. “The business line of public property funds is getting more and more important to us,” said Michael Schneider, managing director at INTREAL. “We are currently in talks with several asset managers who would like to enter the segment. At the moment, we actually have one investment fund in preparation.”
MARKETS
rebusinessonline.com

Tucson Logistics Land Acquires Land for 194,750 SF Industrial Development in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Tucson Logistics Land LLC has purchased 9.1 acres of land from Butterfield Tucson Limited Partnership and 2.3 acres from Stewart Family Limited Partnership, with both parcels located at Butterfield Business Center Lot D in Tucson. Terms of the transactions were not released. The buyer plans to develop...
TUCSON, AZ
irei.com

KKR and Apache Capital form strategic partnership

KKR and Apache Capital have established a joint venture to create a U.K. build-to-rent (BTR) multifamily-housing-investment platform. KKR and Apache Capital will invest £610 million (€726 million/$818 million) to fund the delivery of BTR projects in core cities across the United Kingdom that will be developed and operated by Moda Living (Moda). Sites already are identified in Birmingham, Brighton and Hove, and London.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Walker & Dunlop forms JV with Avanta Residential, Invesco Real Estate

Walker & Dunlop has formed a joint-venture partnership with Avanta Residential, a build-for-rent (BFR) developer, and Invesco Real Estate. As part of the transaction, Invesco Real Estate acquired 75 percent of Avanta Residential, which is developing more than 20 neighborhoods and about 5,000 homes. Formed in 2020, Avanta plans to create more than 40 neighborhoods over several years.
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

M&G outlook: Finding value in a new era

The real estate investment market is entering a new era in which investors may need to be increasingly proactive, according to M&G Investments’ outlook report. The changing requirements of property have accelerated, the report said. Office occupiers have regrouped, with a clear, long-term view of what they want from their space, while logistics operators’ need for efficient facilities to meet rising deliveries has intensified. Positioning buildings for the future is a top priority, and the report said 2022 is likely to mark the year of detailed net-zero planning.
REAL ESTATE
power-technology.com

Shell to acquire 51% stake in floating wind project in Ireland

Shell has signed an agreement with Irish renewable energy developer Simply Blue Group to acquire a 51% stake in the Western Star venture, which plans to develop a floating wind facility off Ireland’s Clare coast. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed. The 1.3GW floating wind project...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
irei.com

Catella fund buys Dutch residential property in Voorburg for €35m

Catella Investment Management Benelux (CIMB) has acquired Nieuw Park Leeuwensteijn, an existing apartment complex in Voorburg, a suburb of The Hague, for €35 million ($40 million) for the Catella European Residential Fund III (CER III). CER III is managed by Catella Residential Investment Management GmbH (CRIM). The property is on...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

NAIOP projects strong rebound for office market

A demand forecast by the NAIOP Research Foundation is projecting a strong resurgence of the U.S. office commercial real estate market through 2023. As the unemployment rate declines, more workers return to the office and the economy continues to improve, the office space-net-absorption forecast has been revised from 1.8 million square feet to 8.3 million square feet in fourth quarter 2021.The total net absorption in 2022 is forecast to be 53.5 million square feet, with a quarterly average of 13.4 million square feet. In 2023, the projected net absorption is 34.3 million square feet during the first three quarters, with a quarterly average of 11.4 million square feet.
MARKETS
irei.com

TA Realty names new director of investor services

TA Realty has appointed Noelle Manning as director of investor services. Manning will lead the investor services team, which is responsible for all client and consultant servicing, marketing support, and communications for business development and relationship management. Manning joins the firm after more than 14 years with DWS Group, and...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Harrison Street and Cortland JV adds 440-unit build-to-rent development

Harrison Street, with its joint venture partner, Cortland, a multifamily real estate investment, development and management company, announced the development of a 440-unit build-to-rent (BTR) property in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The project, which will be known as Cortland Broad St., was brought to market by Knight Frank and will comprise...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

PATRIZIA closes GLI urban logistics investment platform

PATRIZIA AG has held a final close for its GLI platform, a London urban logistics sidecar investment to its flagship discretionary value-add fund, TransEuropean Property VII LP (TEP VII), with a further €750 million ($852 million) to invest. The platform, which will be operated by PATRIZIA, on behalf of its...
INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Sunway to form JV with Hoi Hup to acquire residential land in Singapore for RM2.5b

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 19): Diversified conglomerate Sunway Bhd said it will form a joint venture (JV) company to buy 22 plots of residential freehold land at Thiam Siew Avenue in Singapore for a total consideration of S$815 million (approximately RM2.51 billion). The group, via its Singapore subsidiary Sunway Developments Pte...
WORLD
irei.com

Barings names new co-portfolio manager of European Core Property Fund

Barings has appointed Séverine Maumy-Laffineur, who has served as managing director and real estate country head for France since 2015, as co-portfolio manager of its European Core Property Fund (BECPF). Maumy-Laffineur is currently responsible for sourcing real estate investment opportunities in France, and is a member of the European investment...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Eagle Property Capital and Promecap launch value-add multifamily investment fund

Eagle Property Capital Investments has teamed up with Promecap, a private-equity firm based in Mexico City, to launch a new multifamily investment vehicle. EPC Promecap Multifamily Partners V LLC (Fund V) aims to raise up to $400 million in equity commitments, with an initial closing planned for March 2022. The capital raised in Fund V will allow for approximately $1.2 billion in the acquisition of value-add multifamily assets.
REAL ESTATE

