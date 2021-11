The eclectic style is unique in the fact that it does not hold any strong limitations as to what you can use. You are free to combine your favorite shapes, colors and textures to create a space that will feel cozy and natural to you. That doesn’t mean that you can just throw anything in a room and call it eclectic of course. There is a fine line between creating a garbage dump and an eclectic space and it is not that difficult to cross. That is why you need examples to see how a proper space such as the eclectic balcony should look like.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO