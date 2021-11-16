ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laura Ingraham Clowned On Twitter For Goofy Exchange Over ‘You’ Series

By Lance Strong
 6 days ago

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Laura Ingraham, like many in popular conservative media circles, loves using the “woke” dog whistle to signal to her viewers that she’s all about making sure anything calling differing from their side is an attack. Once more, the Fox News host aired a segment on her show claiming that “viewers like woke-free TV” and discussing the Netflix hit You , prompting Twitter to throw some virtual tomatoes at the “attempt” at humor.

During the segment that aired on The Ingraham Angle , Ms. “Shut Up and Dribble” herself appeared in quite the unfunny segment on her show that almost seemed ripped off from The Onion . Again, the term “woke” has been co-opted by conservative pundits to frame anything that calls out their bigotry and ham-handed idiocy, and it seemingly gets armed to dress down any attempt at decent human interactions from anyone who disagrees with their politics.

Essentially the dumber version of Tucker Carlson, Ingraham has the uncanny ability to set her face in a stern fashion while delivering some of the most asinine opinions known to man. Her stances are tailored for the Fox faithful and don’t offer anything in the way of an actual counter to what conservatives view as “woke” other than to lean into their schtick further.

How the whole You series gets mentioned is one of the sillier things you’ll see in news media for some time. Ingraham and her guest Raymond Arroyo get into a game of “Who’s On First” that shows just how goofy and unfunny Ingraham is.

Ingraham and Carlson continue to trot out theories and bring guests onto the program that won’t call out their tactics but instead, only those who support and coddle their narrow views seem to get shine. To be fair, other major networks use the same painfully obvious trick to shove ideals down the throats of viewers, but at least anyone aside from Fox News seems to be honest about it.

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

