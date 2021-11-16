ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile Museum of Art temporarily closes due to mechanical breakdown

By Chad Petri
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Museum of Art has to temporarily close its doors. An email sent Tuesday morning said the facility was closing due to a “mechanical issue.”

An employee at the museum said their climate control system broke and they have to take some of the artwork down until it’s fixed. No word on when the museum could reopen.

