Photography

City Lights: Five Decades of Philip Brookman’s Work

By Louis Jacobson
Washington City Paper
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilip Brookman: In the Light of Memory, 1969–2021. Philip Brookman is best known as a curator of photography. He’s earned that title after two decades at the Corcoran Gallery of Art, and more recently at the National Gallery of Art. In that capacity, he’s organized important exhibits on Robert Frank, Emmet...

washingtoncitypaper.com

cityweekly.net

Light Work

After five years as director of Utah Arts Alliance's annual Illuminate Light Art & Creative Tech Fest, Kim Angeli Tahoe notes that she has a unique perspective on the legitimacy of technology-based visual art relative to its more "traditional" cousins like painting and sculpture. Yet she also acknowledges that there is still a bit of a stigma associated with such art—albeit one that isn't really supported by history.
VISUAL ART
Washington City Paper

City Lights: ID, Please

ID, Please at the Korean Cultural Center Washington D.C. Memory often shapes art. At the Korean Cultural Center Washington D.C.’s current exhibit ID, Please, memories of immigration and mixed cultural backgrounds are the focal points of artistic expression. Featuring pieces from Michelle Cho, YunKyoung Cho, Sammy Lee, Josephine Lee, and Haelim Choi Allen, ID, Please centers around people of Korean heritage experiencing and creating an identity outside Korea. The exhibition includes sculpture, full room installations, paintings, and photographs. While each artist has taken different paths, the recurring themes of split identity, assimilation, and reminiscence take center stage. Throughout the exhibition, these artists show no fear in dredging up uncomfortable and dismaying truths about their experiences. Haelim Choi Allen’s “Assimilation,” for example, features dozens of images of her mother’s passport photo repeatedly pasted on the wall. In “neoltwiggi/seesaw,” artist Josephine Lee lies facedown and seesaws back and forth, a metaphorical description of the many contradictions and balances central to her experience as someone who was born in Korea and lived in Canada, the United States, and South Korea. There is also time to fondly remember. YunKyoung Cho and Sammy Lee built installations featuring hand-sewn linen and “hanji” (Korean traditional paper art), respectively, that beautifully express forms that many Korean immigrants hold dear. Still, the theme of having a foot in two worlds remains a potent force, as seen in Michelle Cho’s work, which emphasizes what her body has experienced during cultural displacement. ID, Please runs to Dec. 3 at the Korean Cultural Center Washington D.C., 2370 Massachusetts Ave. NW. washingtondc.korean-culture.org. Virtual tours available at @KoreaCultureDC on YouTube and Instagram. Free.
WASHINGTON, DC
interviewmagazine.com

“Let There Be Light”: SUNDAY SERVICE NOIR Is the Best Theatre of the Decade

The world was about to end the last time I found myself hungover at a Sunday Service, and Ye dared us to dance in the face of death, to celebrate the life we had. That was in February 2020, in the middle of Paris, and people walked out of Peter Brooks’ Theatres des Bouffes du Nord buzzing with a newfound appreciation for what might be possible in communion with people breathing the same air. It accomplished in an hour and a half what my place of worship, the theatre, so desperately strives for but so rarely achieves: the sublime. The jubilation of that experience felt unsurpassable. Then, I went to an abandoned warehouse in L.A. and felt that, for a moment, I saw God while watching Ye’s newest iteration of Sunday Service that I’ve titled SUNDAY SERVICE NOIR: “Let There Be Light.”
THEATER & DANCE
Washington City Paper

City Lights: Lyricist Lounge Reunion

The Kennedy Center Celebrates the 30th Anniversary Lyricist Lounge. As the Kennedy Center celebrates 50 years of the arts in America, the commemoration of 30 years of Lyricist Lounge is a fitting tribute. In the winter of 1991, two teenage hip-hop dancers—Danny Castro and Anthony Marshall—took over a small studio in the Lower East Side for an open mic night. An audience of 25 crammed into the space, packed with sound equipment and wires, and listened as a handful of MCs took the mic to beats played from a cassette player. Evolving into a showcase series, Lyricist Lounge quickly became the sonic playground for both emerging artists and old-school legends, with hip-hop royalty hosting, and record executives in attendance. The Nov. 19 Kennedy Center show features hip-hop luminaries Rakim, Slick Rick, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and KRS-One. The four icons will perform for several hours, harking back to those sprawling old events that lasted all night. “Because we are marking the 30th anniversary, it will be an evening of celebration. For so many of us, it’s been a good year and a half since we’ve been able to be together in shared space,” says Simone Eccleston, director of Hip-Hop Culture and Contemporary Music at the Kennedy Center. “First and foremost, this will definitely be a celebration, and it’ll be a dynamic party that allows us to experience our geniuses and our living legends in real time. Lyricist Lounge has created space and a platform to uplift artists for over 30 years, so it is deeply significant to welcome that institution and these venerable artists to the Kennedy Center.” The Bridge Concert Series: Lyricist Lounge featuring Rakim, Slick Rick, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and KRS-One at the Kennedy Center starts at 8 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the Kennedy Center, 2700 F St. NW. kennedy-center.org. Tickets are sold out, but check website for details.
MUSIC
thecorsaironline.com

‘It's The Circle of Life’ for Philip Lawrence

On Oct. 1, 1971, the Walt Disney World Resort opened to the public. Five decades later, the theme park held an 18-month celebration for its 50th anniversary. Grammy-winning artist Philip Lawrence composed a brand new song for the occasion. Along with Lawrence, singer-songwriter Kayla Alvarez performed the song for the resort's nighttime experience “Disney Enchantment.”
MUSIC
foxla.com

The return of Angel City Chorale's 'Light Up the World'

For the first time in two years, Angel City Chorale will return to the stage at UCLA's Royce Hall for the 'Light Up the World' holiday concert. Artistic Director Sue Fink was joined by Angel City Chorale member Joy Horowitz to talk about the big event.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Vulcan’s Hammer’: Francis Lawrence Directs Film Version Of Philip K. Dick Novel In Works From New Republic

New Republic Pictures, Francis Lawrence’s about:blank and Electric Shepherd Productions are teaming to adapt Philip K. Dick’s novel Vulcan’s Hammer for the big screen, with Hunger Games sequels helmer Lawrence set to direct. Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer of New Republic will produce alongside Lawrence and Cameron MacConomy from about:blank, and Isa Dick Hackett from Electric Shepherd. Vulcan’s Hammer is set after a devastating world war, when the 70 nations of Earth form the Unity Party cede global governance to the Vulcan AI system, which algorithmically dictates policies for Unity to carry out. But after Vulcan is attacked and a special agent...
MOVIES
ARTnews

Archaeologists Discover ‘Oldest’ Jewelry Ever, Shedding Light on Early Ways of Expressing Identity

Archaeologists working in the Bizmoune Cave in southwest Morocco published a surprising finding in Science Advances last week: they had discovered what is believed to be the oldest jewelry in the world. The team found 33 shell beads that they dated to between 142,000 and 150,000 years old. The beads were found between 2014 and 2018 and in the time since the team has been working to confirm a date for the artifacts through scientific analysis. The study, led by El Mehdi Sehasseh, a graduate student at the National Institute of Archaeological Sciences and Heritage in Rabat, involved doing uranium dating and looking...
SCIENCE
Variety

‘The Real Charlie Chaplin’ Review: A Telling Look at the Tramp, Onscreen and Off

“The Real Charlie Chaplin” is an alluring title for a documentary about the man who was arguably the greatest comic artist in the history of the planet. (I could be wrong in that assessment; I wasn’t around in 1230 or 5600 B.C. But I’ll stand by it.) The title suggests that we’re going to get an unvarnished look at the man behind the curtain — the brilliant and complicated human being that Charlie Chaplin was, a charmer and a scoundrel, a sweetheart and a monster, not to mention a celebrity of scandalous appetites. All of that is covered, quite ingeniously,...
MOVIES
Washington City Paper

Through a Glass Darkly Explores the Art of Glass

Immersive art experiences that center the viewer, from first person virtual reality works to installation selfie rooms—are extremely hot right now. In Friends Artspace’s inaugural exhibition, Through a Glass Darkly: Mirrors and Vanity, viewers have the opportunity to—quite literally—see themselves reflected in the art. Featuring a range of artists and home goods designers, the show, which focuses on looking glasses, recasts the familiar object that most people use daily as something beautiful, mysterious, and full of possibility.
DESIGN
Washington City Paper

Futures is Now at the Smithsonian

After a massive renovation, the doors of the Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building will be flung open at last on Nov. 20. Since 2004, the building has been an empty space along the National Mall, unused save for a handful of events over the past few years. Originally built to house the exhibits for America’s first World’s Fair, the museum was given the nickname “mother of museums” when it first premiered in 1881. But this definitely isn’t your mother’s museum. Appropriately titled FUTURES, the first exhibit, which opens this weekend, is almost assertively modern in look, feel, and philosophy.
MUSEUMS
Washington City Paper

A Flock of Feelings in Birds of North America

“A tufted titmouse!” exclaims John (David Bryan Jackson) as he stands among the autumn leaves and wooden lawn furniture in his yard in some middle-class Baltimore neighborhood. Wearing an olive photographer’s vest over his black-and-white plaid flannel shirt, he tries to interest his adult daughter, Caitlyn (a denim-clad Regina Aquino), in his lifelong hobby of bird-watching. Anna Ouyang Moench’s Birds of North America at Mosaic Theater Company highlights how, as with many activities shared by families and friends—especially those requiring patience and delayed gratification—the point is rarely just about the activity itself, it’s also to maintain connections, gossip, or seek advice.
ANIMALS
Washington City Paper

Moshpxt Keeps It Reel

JayJay Thakar has been transforming the local underground music scene ever since he created the video production company Moshpxt in 2017. He’s directed, edited, and shot more than 100 music videos for hip-hop artists throughout the DMV and other metro areas. But here, his distinct visuals paired with creative storylines have made him a favorite videographer among local creatives such as Shy Glizzy, Gleesh, Baby Fifty, Q Da Fool, and Big Flock.
MUSIC

