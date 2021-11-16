ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Aplazo Raises $27M in Series A Funding for Mexico BNPL Growth

By PYMNTS
 6 days ago
Mexican omnichannel buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform Aplazo on Tuesday (Nov. 16) announced it’s raked in $27 million in Series A funding, four months after it grabbed $5.25 million in seed funding, and it plans to use the fresh capital for growth, including adding employees in several sectors....

thepaypers.com

BNPL fintech Pace raises USD 40 million Series A

Singapore-based fintech Buy Now, Pay Later operator Pace has raised USD 40 million in its Series A investment round. Investors that joined the round include UOB Venture Management (Singapore), Marubeni Ventures (Japan), Atinum Partners (South Korea), AppWorks (Taiwan), and a series of family offices from Japan and Indonesia. Previous investors, Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia, Alpha JWC, and Genesis Alternative Ventures also participated.
MARKETS
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa insurance tech startup raises $100M in Series A funding round

Slide, a homeowners insurance tech firm founded in Tampa, has closed a $100 million Series A funding round that will accelerate the already fast-growing startup’s capabilities. Slide uses datasets to power new advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning for homeowners, who can create tailored insurance policies. The fundraising round...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Cognitive Credit Raises £6mm In Series A funding To Expand Its Credit Data Analytics Globally

Cognitive Credit, the UK-based developer of analytics software for corporate credit markets, is pleased to announce it has closed its latest funding round, a £6mm Series A raise led by Fitch Ventures, the equity investment arm of Fitch Group, with XTX Ventures, the venture capital arm of XTX Markets, Pentech, a venture capital investor in category leading software companies, and several industry insiders also participating. The Company will use the funding to extend its market leadership, growing its team in the UK and entering the US. It expects to launch multiple products across global credit markets in the coming year, and is currently hiring across its engineering, commercial, and data divisions in both regions.
MARKETS
pymnts

Dublin Startup Fonoa Raises $25M for Tax Automation

Dublin-based tax automation startup Fonoa has raised $25 million in a funding round, which the company plans to use to expand businesses’ tax compliance, according to a company blog post Monday (Nov. 22). Fonoa’s services offer an application programming interface (API) that lets companies analyze whether customers and suppliers are...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Mexican#Oak Hc Ft#Kaszek#Picus Capital#Latin American
finextra.com

Singapore-based BNPL firm Pace raises $40m

Singapore-based buy now, pay later outfit Pace has raised US$40 million in a Series A funding round joined by a group of pan-Asian investors. UOB Venture Management, Marubeni Ventures, Atinum Partners, AppWorks, Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia, Alpha JWC, and Genesis Alternative Ventures participated the round. Launched this year, Pace already...
MARKETS
pymnts

Cross-Border Wholesale Marketplace Faire Nets $400M on $12.4B Valuation

Online wholesale marketplace Faire has closed a $400 million Series G round, which will allow it to continue working on its marketplace for smaller retailers, the company announced last Tuesday (Nov. 16). The new funding will let the company keep hiring talent and adding more brands to its marketplace, along...
RETAIL
Entrepreneur

Purplle Raises Additional $65 Million Series D Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Purplle.com, an online beauty destination, has raised $65 million bringing in Premji Invest as an investor. This investment comes weeks after a $75 million funding led by Kedaara Capital, Sequoia Capital India and Blume Ventures. The company said it has closed a $140 million Series D funding after this investment.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Judo Raises $3Million In Seed Funding To Accelerate Growth

Round led by TenOneTen Ventures and Freestyle Capital to address demand for Judo’s platform in new verticals. Its platform empowers publishers to efficiently deliver fully native in-app user experiences without app updates. Until now, Judo was bootstrapped boasting a host of high-profile clients, including over 50 franchises from the NFL,...
NFL
Economy
aithority.com

Crypto Platform Gemini Raises $400 Million In Growth Equity Funding Valuing it at $7.1 Billion

Led by Morgan Creek Digital, the Raise Will Fuel Global Expansion and Further Gemini’s Mission to Empower the Individual Through Crypto. Gemini, a cryptocurrency platform, announced today a $400 million growth equity round, its first-ever outside financing, led by Morgan Creek Digital with participation from 10T, ParaFi, Newflow Partners, Marcy Venture Partners, and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, among others. This round values the company at $7.1 billion. Launched in 2015 by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Gemini has grown to become one of the leading crypto platforms in the world. In addition to buying, selling, and storing crypto, Gemini helps investors earn, spend, and learn about crypto, as well as create and collect non-fungible tokens (or NFTs) on Nifty Gateway, a wholly owned NFT platform.
MARKETS
pymnts

Missing, Inaccurate Procurement Data Costs B2B Firms $600B a Year

The widespread shift to remote work is fundamentally changing the procurement process. Historically, businesses have managed B2B payments in centralized offices, where employees could easily exchange paper documents to authorize business expenditures. Today, that is no longer practical — or even feasible. In response, many businesses are striving to digitize...
ECONOMY
tctmagazine.com

nTopology raises $65m in Series D funding round

NTopology has secured an additional $65 million in funding, taking the company’s total financing up to $135 million. The Series D funding round was led by Tiger Global, with contributions coming from Oldslip Group, Root Ventures, Canaan Partners, Haystack and Insight Partners. It follows a $40m funding round in September 2020.
SOFTWARE
investing.com

Safetech AURA Raises $4.7-Million in Huge Series A Funding Round

AURA, a leading African-based security and medical response marketplace, has secured $4.7-million (R62 million) in a Series A funding round, which was led by South Africa’s MultiChoice Group (JO: MCGJ ) (MCG), KLT Holdings and Buffet Investments. This latest round positions AURA favourably for its global expansion plans, the firm...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Podium Raises $201Million In Series D Funding To Accelerate The Digital Evolution For Local Businesses

Additional Funding to be Invested Towards Future Growth and Innovation to Support Local Businesses. Podium, a communication and payments platform for local businesses, announced today it has raised $201 million in Series D funding, led by YC Continuity with participation from Durable Capital Partners, Arpex Capital, Accel, Album VC, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Summit Partners, and Sorenson Capital. This latest round brings the company’s valuation to over $3 billion.
SMALL BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Circonus Raises $10M Series B Funding Led by Baird Capital

Round includes repeat investors NewSpring Capital, Osage Venture Partners and Bull City Venture Partners as company sets new sales records in 2021. Circonus, the full-stack monitoring and analytics platform built for the modern-day enterprise, announced it has secured $10 million in Series B funding led by Baird Capital with participation from existing investors NewSpring Capital, Osage Venture Partners, and Bull City Venture Partners. The new funding will be used to accelerate growth, scale product innovation, and build upon the company’s record-setting performance in 2021.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

GuardianLink Raises $12 Million in Series A Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. GuardianLink.io has raised $12 million in Series A funding led by Kalaari Capital and other private investor groups. The fund will be utilized towards expanding Guardian’s Singapore- and Japan-based design labs, for strengthening the technology, amplifying the brand’s creative development capabilities and deepening its curative NFT packaging foundation. This association also marks Kalaari Capital’s first ever investment into the fast-growing NFT space.
BUSINESS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Local life science firm raises $105 million in Series B funding

ST. LOUIS — Local life sciences firm Geneoscopy Inc. has raised $105 million in Series B financing, the company announced Tuesday. Millions on the line as companies fight over Jägermeister in Missouri. First in St. Louis: Bread Co. debuts all-new design in West County. Spire’s pipeline debate gets heated, and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
