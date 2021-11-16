Aplazo Raises $27M in Series A Funding for Mexico BNPL Growth

Cognitive Credit, the UK-based developer of analytics software for corporate credit markets, is pleased to announce it has closed its latest funding round, a £6mm Series A raise led by Fitch Ventures, the equity investment arm of Fitch Group, with XTX Ventures, the venture capital arm of XTX Markets, Pentech, a venture capital investor in category leading software companies, and several industry insiders also participating. The Company will use the funding to extend its market leadership, growing its team in the UK and entering the US. It expects to launch multiple products across global credit markets in the coming year, and is currently hiring across its engineering, commercial, and data divisions in both regions.

