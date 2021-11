As the years tick by, it becomes more and more important to check your skin for signs of cancer. Finding a strange bump or a blotchy red and brown spot is scary, but seeing a doctor quickly is the best thing you can do. Though skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.S., it’s highly treatable if detected early. You can also reduce your risk by using sunscreen (even in the cold weather!) and making changes to your diet. Yes, it’s true – diet plays a huge role in your skin cancer risk. Here’s a simple change you can make today: Drink some blueberry juice.

CANCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO