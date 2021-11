Dying Light 2: Stay Human is real, I can assure you. Last week, I was given free reign for four hours to run around the open-world in a relatively early part of the game, given complete freedom to tackle the preview experience however I wanted to. Would I take on Dying Light 2’s main story as Aiden tried to find a way into Central Loop? Perhaps I’d get distracted by survivor stories in the open world, going on an assortment of fetch quests for characters like a maudlin old lady pining for the glory days. Or maybe I’d just hunt for treasures long lost, guarded by hordes of infected that most smart people wouldn’t get anywhere close to. How about all of the above?

