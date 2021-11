A full course yellow with around 7hr30mins to go shuffled the deck in DPi leaving Jonathan Bomarito up front in the Mazda RT24-P since the team elected not to stop. However, the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 did stop – as did all the other DPi runners – Filipe Albuquerque handing over to Ricky Taylor, and resumed in second. That would elevate Tristan Vautier (JDC Miller Motorsports Cadillac), Pipo Derani in the Action Express Racing Cadillac, Helio Castroneves in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura, Scott Dixon in the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac and Simon Pagenaud in the second AXR Caddy.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO