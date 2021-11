Gov. Chris Sununu ended the speculation about his next political step with an announcement that he will run for a fourth term as governor. Speculation was he was being courted by Sen. Mitch McConnell to make a run for U.S. Senate in a challenge to Sen. Maggie Hassan in 2022. Sununu even made a trip to McConnell's home state of Kentucky to meet with public health officials about how they dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic although he denied any politics was involved in the trip.

