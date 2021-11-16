ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Giants Drop in Latest MMQB Power Ranking

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 7 days ago

There was no way the New York Giants could lose last weekend being on a bye, right?

Wrong.

Besides the fact that every other team in the NFC East won their respective games last weekend, thereby continuing to separate themselves in the division from the Giants (who fell from second place in the NFC East after Week 9 back down to fourth place after Week 10 concluded), the Giants have also lost ground in the weekly MMQB NFL power rankings.

This week, they fell from No. 24 to No. 27.

Writes MMQB’s Jenny Vrentas of the Giants’ latest spot in the rankings:

The Giants hope to have both running back Saquon Barkley and left tackle Andrew Thomas back post-bye week. But the team has a lot of work to do in the second half of the year to meet owner John Mara’s preseason standard of “making progress” and “moving in the right direction.

A closer look at this week’s power rankings shows it isn’t so much about what the Giants did or didn’t do this past week as it is about the sudden crowd toward the bottom of the barrel as the season went just past its halfway mark.

New York also signed RB Jonathan Williams to the practice squad.

11 hours ago

The New York Giants are now a year-and-a-half into the Jason Garrett era on offense and the progress has been slow to say the least.

12 hours ago

Big Blue+

There is a lot of promise in the Giants' 2021 rookie class. And so far, the team has only begun scratching the surface in tapping into all that talent.

17 hours ago

Early season risers like Carolina, Denver, and Seattle currently occupy spots No. 20-22, but the feeling seems to be that those teams, despite their issues, are still worthy of a higher ranking than the Giants.

Even the Eagles (No. 24) and Washington Football Team (No. 25), both who can be above (as is the case this week) or below the Giants in any given week, have managed to rise, thanks to their respective wins against Denver and Tampa Bay last weekend.

There is some good news for the Giants, namely the growing optimism that running back Saquon Barkley might be ready to return when the Giants visit the Bucs for a date on Monday Night Football. Barkley, when functional, can give the sagging Giants offense a boost in its overall production.

Even better news is that, according to Tankathon, the Giants have the 23rd easiest remaining strength of schedule, which identifies five winnable games (Chicago, Miami, the Football Team, and both games against the Eagles).

The bad news for those who put a lot of stock in power rankings is that the Giants probably won’t crack into the top half of the MMQB rankings this season.

But if there’s a sliver of a silver lining to grasp on to, it’s that given how cluttered the bottom of the NFC is, there is still very much a chance that the Giants can sneak into the final playoff spot if they get their act together and start stacking a few wins in their post-bye games.

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

New York Giants seem to have found diamond in the rough with Quincy Roche

The New York Giants earned a clutch upset victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Giants defense forced three turnovers and held the Raiders to only 16 points. In the midst of this dominant defensive performance was an unlikely standout: rookie edge rusher Quincy Roche. Quincy Roche showed...
NFL
Sun-Journal

NFL notebook: Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung arrested

Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung was arrested on Monday and charged with assault and battery on a family member and for vandalizing property, according to court documents. Chung was arraigned on Tuesday inside Quincy District Court. According to David Taub, the director of communications for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W....
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Giants bolster line play in CBS 2022 mock draft

With the New York Giants spending this week without an opponent, it’s as good a time as ever to look ahead. While the season isn’t finished yet, we can predict that the Giants will have a high first round pick if they keep up their pattern from the first half of the season.
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Stand Pat as NFL Trade Deadline Passes

The New York Giants stood pat before the NFL trade deadline, opting to stick with the players they have, including some of whom might not be here next year due to their contracts expiring after this season and a projected lack of cap space. In recent weeks, the Giants' potential...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
chatsports.com

New York Giants throwing the ball deep at lowest rate in the NFL

The New York Giants are 3-6 this season coming off of a big win last Sunday. This week, the Giants have no matchup scheduled as they are on their Week 10 bye. The bye week is a perfect time for NFL teams to make adjustments to their game plans and regroup. For the Giants and their inept offense, there is a clear adjustment that needs to be made. Daniel Jones and the Giants’ offense needs to start throwing the ball downfield.
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Have COVID Scare

As if the Giants don’t have enough to worry about given their 2-6 record, fading season, and growing list of injured players, now the club is dealing with a mini COVID-19 outbreak among its players, coaches, and staff. THERE ARE THREE UPDATES TO THIS REPORT, BELOW. The Giants announced that...
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants: Week 9 Storylines to Watch

There's no time for the Giants to lick their wounds after letting a very winnable game against the Kansas City Chiefs slip through their fingers Monday Night. So here's a look at some of the storylines that figure to play out this week. Fight or Flight?. Let's be realistic. There's...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#Mmqb#American Football#New York Giants Drop#Rb Jonathan Williams#Eagles#Tampa Bay
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Week 8 Report Card: Not Good Enough

Here is the weekly report card grading the New York Giants 20-17 Week 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Besides not running the ball enough--they rushed 20 times for 72 yards--and the incident where center Billy Price got spun around like a top before being blocked into Devontae Booker, the Giants rushing offense was solid. Booker does many things well, but he lacks the speed and explosiveness this offense desperately needs. He delivered several positive runs, and he did keep the defense honest when he tried to bounce things to the outside.
NFL
chatsports.com

NFL power rankings: Giants bump up after upset victory

Netted an upset home win over the (5-3) Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5) on Sunday, upping their win total to three games. It was a game that New York needed if they were looking to turn around their season. The Giants now head to the bye week with a renewed confidence as they look forward to a road date with the reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9.5) on November 22. They’ve won two of the last three after starting the season 1-5.
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants Remove Saquon Barkley, Xavier McKinney from Reserve/COVID List

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and safety Xavier McKinney were cleared of the COVID protocols Friday morning after producing the required two negative tests to be removed from the reserve list. According to an NF Network report, Barkley was reportedly one of several members of the organization that...
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants Unveil Final Week 9 Injury Report

Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) has been declared out of Sunday's Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Barkley, who this week had to miss a couple of days of treatment on his ailing ankle while his COVID-19 status was cleared up. Barkley had been among at least a dozen members of the Giants organization that tested positive for the virus earlier this week. Still, he ended up producing the necessary two negative tests leading to his removal from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday morning.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
GiantsCountry

Giants Offer Update on Team's COVID-19 Situation/Latest Injury Report

The New York Giants are leaving no stone unturned as far as safety, given the recent number of COVID-19 tests that popped up this week. On Tuesday, the Giants had 13 members of the organization test positive for the virus, including players and coaches. All 13 were re-tested, and only one, running backs coach Burton Burns, tested positive twice.
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants WR Sterling Shepard to Miss Some Time with Quad Injury

Another new week, another injury-related blow for the Giants. This time it will be receiver Sterling Shepard, who suffered a quad strain in Monday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Shepard is expected to miss some time with his injury, according to a source. (ESPN was first with the report.)
NFL
Off the Strip

New York Giants Defeat Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9

Raiders vs Giants, Sunday, November 7, 2021 at MetLife Stadium at 1:00 PM EST. In one of many upsets this week around the NFL, the Raiders lost to the Giants 23-16 at MetLife Stadium in a close game. The NFL celebrated Armed Forces Weekend and paid tribute with American patriotism...
NFL
GiantsCountry

Should Giants Look to Reunite with Odell Beckham Jr?

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr's time with the Cleveland Browns is over as the team released the embattled receiver after rumors of Beckham's growing discontent with his deployment in the Browns offense bubbled over. The receiver will not go through waivers where if a team does not claim him, he would...
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Bye Week Injury Update

The Giants wrapped up their bye week practices Wednesday and remain hopeful of having some of their injured starters back for next week when they return from the break. Head coach Joe Judge said offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and running back Saquon Barkley were with the trainers most of Tuesday’s practice and characterized their showing as “a positive day.”
NFL
GiantsCountry

How the Giants Are Navigating Through Another Bumpy Season

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. So break out the straight jackets for the New York Giants coaching staff and players because, despite their disappointing 2-6 record to start the season, they’re not about to scrap the processes they've put in place just because the season has taken a wrong turn.
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants Activate Linebacker Elerson Smith from Injured Reserve

The New York Giants, whose pass rush has been sluggish this season, activated linebacker Elerson Smith off the injured reserve list. Smith, the team's fourth-round draft pick, had missed all of training camp and the first eight weeks of the season while recovering from a significant hamstring injury. Before being drafted y the Giants, Smith last played in a game on December 13, 2019, when he was with Northern Iowa (whose 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Waive Cornerback Sam Beal

The New York Giants have waived cornerback Sam Beal. Beal, 25-years-old, was a third-round supplemental draft pick selected by the team out of Western Michigan in 2018. Once regarded as the best supplemental draft pick since receiver Josh Gordon, whom the Giants hoped might develop into a long-term starter, Beal's NFL career has been derailed numerous times for various reasons.
NFL
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
591
Followers
1K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy