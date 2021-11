A neighbor stepped into my kitchen recently and said, “This is why I’ve been hankering for color in my house!” (I’ll admit that I went full force with some red.) I did not point out that my lovely kitchen is a masterpiece of thrift more than of color — but cost-effectiveness is the element of its design that I’m most proud of. I have a high-end kitchen for what this neighbor paid for a single appliance. And it’s not just my kitchen. My whole house is a study in making impressive home upgrades using very little money. Some of it I repurposed or found thrifting, but much of it I got on Amazon and installed myself. And I’m now sharing that part of my secret: Here are 45 cheap, clever things that'll make your home way more impressive.

SHOPPING ・ 8 DAYS AGO